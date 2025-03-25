Tovino's Narivetta confirms May release

The Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta will hit screens in May, confirmed the makers on Tuesday. Though an exact date has not been announced, the team aims to release the film on May 16. Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan are producing it under the banner of Indian Film Company.

The release plan was announced with a new poster featuring Tovino, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Tamil actor-director Cheran. In the backdrop, Tovino's character, a police constable, is seen rescuing a child from what looks like a riot scene. We hear that the film is based on real incidents that rocked the state a few years back.