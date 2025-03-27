Bhavana Interview: My absence from Tamil cinema happened by accident

Having worked in films for more than two decades, Bhavana shares some of her learnings. “When you work with many senior directors and actors, you learn several things without realising it, such as punctuality, dialogue modulation, and how you shouldn't interfere while your character isn't the focus of the scene," says Bhavana. The actor then gets candid about her evolution over the years. "Early in my career, I used to deliver certain dialogues in a slightly dramatic way with a modulation different from my comfort zone, focusing too much on audience reaction. I lacked the courage to talk about it with my co-stars and directors because they were more experienced than me. However, today, I have that freedom to do it my way, because today’s films have more casual dialogues.”





While the actor acknowledges being conscious of audience reactions in her early years, she also reveals that she was unfazed while working with big stars. Bhavana believes that the side of her personality that is devoid of inhibitions, helped her become a better actor. Bhavana recounts, “There were times when I felt slightly nervous, such as while working with Mammootty in Chronic Bachelor (2003). However, on the set, everyone is an artist, and I only consider my character regardless of who I work with and that has brought out the best out of me.” She adds, “Perhaps, my talkative nature also works to my advantage. For example, while working on my first film (Nammal), I talked to Kamal sir without any inhibitions and without thinking about his stature as a director, which probably explains why he cast me in that role. I have always treated everyone equally.”