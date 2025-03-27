Jenith Kachappilly Interview: 'Abhilasham is a mix of love, hope, pain, and everything in between'

Yes, it's the Empuraan weekend and there is palpable excitement about this Mohanlal-starrer which promises to break all existing box office records for a Malayalam film. However, alongside, there is also a small film—but with a big heart—coming out this Saturday. Abhilasham, headlined by Saiju Kurup, Tanvi Ram, and Arjun Ashokan, is a romantic drama with the quintessential feel-good Malayalam cinema vibes. It is directed by Shamzu Zayba, who debuted with Maniyarayile Ashokan (2020) and scripted by Jenith Kachappilly, who made Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi (2020).

Despite the Empuraan wave, Jenith sounds optimistic when he says there will always be space for films like Abhilasham. "Ideally, I would have preferred another risk-free date, but this is the slot we got. I still believe there's a space for both these films to co-exist because comparisons will be made only when two similar films are released simultaneously. Here, we have two extremely contrasting films—Empuraan, like a grand buffet, and Abhilasham, like your home-cooked comfort food," says Jenith, who plans to catch Empuraan on the first day. "I can't be missing that", he laughs, adding, "But I also think it'll be a blessing in disguise as people watching Empuraan in theatres will come to know about our film as well."

According to Jenith, Abhilasham's soul lies in its love story. "We haven't had many films after Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015) in that space. Abhilasham is a pure love story with a mix of hope, pain, and everything in between." It has Saiju Kurup playing Abhilash Kumar, a Hindu living in a Muslim neighbourhood in Malappuram. Defining Abhilash as a "genuine and likeable" person, the writer elaborates, "We have seen similar characters before. For instance, Vineeth's character in Mazhavillu (1999). Though he is the villain and his actions are unpardonable, at least some of us might have understood his deep love for the girl. Abhilash is also in love from a young age but has never been able to express his feelings. Years later, when the woman comes back into his life, his love for her is still intact, but the same hesitancy continues to pull him back. In a way, it's his character study."

A fan of Yash Raj films like Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and Mohabbatein (2000), Jenith says the drama and emotions in Abhilasham will also be in a similar space. "Somewhere in Abhilash Kumar, there's also a bit of Shah Rukh from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), who is ready to go to any extent for the woman he loves. Abhilash is fine even if she doesn't love him back, he just wants to let her know about his feelings."

Abhilasham presents Saiju Kurup in a genre he has rarely explored and interestingly, the project was designed exclusively for him. Jenith says, "Shamzu and I had collaborated on this anthology film called Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu. I wrote the screenplay for Shamzu's film Jessie, which Saiju chettan liked. He asked us if we could make a full-length film like that with him and that's how Abhilasham was born." Promising that Abhilasham will be a fresh turn in Saiju's career, the writer adds, "Abhilash is as dear to me as my son. I sincerely hope the character and Saiju chettan find a special place in people's hearts. If that happens, the film will be a success." While Abhilash was written solely for Saiju, Arjun Ashokan's role, Jenith says, fell into place organically. "There was space for an interesting character and since Shamzu and I knew Arjun before, we thought he would be apt for it. Once he agreed, we developed the character a bit more. It's only an extended cameo, but crucial to the overall storyline."

Though it has been five years since the release of his directorial debut, Jenith prefers to take it slow with direction. Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoothi, a stoner comedy, found praise from niche circles but ended up as a failure at the box office. The takeaways from it are aplenty, says Jenith. "Yes, it was a commercial flop. The film is now available on Zee's YouTube and streaming platform, and you can see interesting comments there. One guy is like, 'I've watched it 20 times' and the next comment is like, 'What trash this is?' I expected a polarising response, but it helped me understand the market and my flaws in writing. I'll always cherish Mariyam... but after that, I learnt not to rush in direction. I'm now ready to wait for a good production house or a star as I want to do a financially safe film that reaches more people."

Jenith, a former RJ, author, brand consultant, and ad filmmaker, has a cumulative experience of 15 years in the creative industry. But writing, he says, will always be his first love. Notably, the upcoming four-part anthology Madhuram Jeevamruthabindu has three films scripted by him. Among them, Jeevamruthabindu, which he wrote and directed, is a feel-good drama starring Lal and Suhasini Mani Ratnam as a middle-aged couple. "My biggest strength is the subjects that I have written. I don't mind writing for my friends, but I try to do it carefully because the industry needs to recognise and value its writers better. I always tell assistant directors and newcomers to try and understand this process. You need not write, but you can participate, which will help you understand its value. The pleasure of creation is inexplicable."