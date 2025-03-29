'L2:Empuraan' earns over Rs 100 crore at box office in two days

NEW DELHI: L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, has collected over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in two days, the makers announced on Saturday.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film, a sequel to Lucifer, was released on Thursday.

Production banner Aashirvad Cinemas shared the box office collection on their Instagram handle.

The Cicada himself, #L2E #Empuraan surpasses 100 crore at the box office worldwide in less than 48 hours, setting new benchmarks in cinematic history.

A heartfelt thanks to all of you for being part of this extraordinary success! Your love and support made this possible, read the caption. With text over the poster reading 100 crore club creating history.