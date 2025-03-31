Asif Ali's Abhyanthara Kuttavali release date postponed

Previously slated for release on April 3, the Asif Ali-starrer Abhyanthara Kuttavali will hit cinemas on April 17 instead. The new release date of the film was announced on Monday, along with the that of its lyric video for the song titled 'Purusha Lokam'.

Written and directed by debutant Sethunath Padmakumar, Abhyanthara Kuttavali features Asif as Sahadevan, a young man on trial for allegedly abusing his wife over dowry. Newcomer Thulasi plays the female lead, with Jagadish, Harisree Ashokan, Prem Kumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Azees Nedumangad, Vijayakumar, Balachandran Chullikkad, Anand Manmadhan, and Neeraja Rajendran in supporting roles. Produced by Naisam Salam, the film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sobin K Soman, and music directors Bijibal, Muthu and Christy Joby.

Asif is currently enjoying back-to-back successes with Dinjith Ayyathan's Kishkindha Kaandam (2024) and Jofin T Chacko's Rekhachithram, released in January. The actor also has 1001 Nunakal-fame Thamar KV's Sarkeet, scheduled for May 8 release, Jeethu Joseph’s Mirage, alongside Aparna Balamurali, Jis Joy's upcoming film scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, Rohith VS’ Tiki Taka, a sequel to Thalavan, and Prajesh Sen’s Houdini – The King of Magic in the pipeline.