Asif Ali’s Sarkeet gets a new release date

The release of Asif Ali’s Sarkeet, initially scheduled for April, has been postponed to May 8, as announced by the makers on Monday. The announcement was accompanied by a new poster featuring the lead actor. Shot entirely in the UAE, it is directed by Thamar KV, known for his critically acclaimed debut feature 1001 Nunakal (2022).

Sarkeet, billed as an emotional tale of friendship, features Divya Prabha as the female lead, alongside child actor Orhan and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. The film also stars Remya Suresh, Prashanth Alexander, Swathi Das Prabhu and Zhins Shan in supporting roles. Its cinematography is handled by Aeyaz, with music composed by Govind Vasantha. Premalu actor Sangeeth Prathap is editing Sarkeet, which is produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films.