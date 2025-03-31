Asif Ali’s Sarkeet gets a new release date

The release of Asif Ali’s Sarkeet, initially scheduled for April, has been postponed to May 8, as announced by the makers on Monday. The announcement was accompanied by a new poster featuring the lead actor. Shot entirely in the UAE, it is directed by Thamar KV, known for his critically acclaimed debut feature 1001 Nunakal (2022).
Sarkeet, billed as an emotional tale of friendship, features Divya Prabha as the female lead, alongside child actor Orhan and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles. The film also stars Remya Suresh, Prashanth Alexander, Swathi Das Prabhu and Zhins Shan in supporting roles. Its cinematography is handled by Aeyaz, with music composed by Govind Vasantha. Premalu actor Sangeeth Prathap is editing Sarkeet, which is produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films.
Meanwhile, Thamar has also announced his third directorial featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead. The director shared the news on social media, posting a picture of himself with Nivin. The upcoming project will also be produced by Ajith Vinayaka, who is backing Sarkeet. Further details regarding the untitled film, which is expected to commence production later this year, are awaited.
Asif will next be seen in debutant Sethunath Padmakumar's Abhyanthara Kuttavali. Although the film was initially announced for release on April 3, unconfirmed reports suggest it has been postponed. An official confirmation is awaited. The actor also has Jeethu Joseph’s Mirage, alongside Aparna Balamurali, Jis Joy's upcoming film scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, Rohith VS’ Tiki Taka, a sequel to Thalavan, and Prajesh Sen’s Houdini – The King of Magic in the pipeline.