Urvashi’s L Jagadamma Ezham Class B gets a release date

The makers of L Jagadamma Ezham Class B have announced that the film will hit cinemas on May 2. The announcement was made on Monday, along with the release of a new poster featuring the lead actor as the titular character, a Panchayat president, along with the supporting cast. It is directed by Urvashi’s husband Shivas, who has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues.

L Jagadamma Ezham Class B also stars Kalesh Ramanand, Balachandran Chullikkad, Jayan Cherthala, Kalabhavan Prajod, Rajesh Sharma, Noby Marcose, Jibin Gopinath, PR Pradeep, Resmi Anil, Shailaja Ambu and Anjaly Sathyanath. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer Anil Nair, music director Kailas Menon and editor Shaijal PV. It is produced by Urvashi in association with Fossil Holdings.

Urvashi was last seen in Lijin Jose's anthology film Her, which also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Remya Nambeesan, and Lijomol Jose.