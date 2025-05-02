Malayalam film-television actor Vishnu Prasad passes away at 49

The Malayalam television and film industry is mourning the untimely demise of actor Vishnu Prasad, who passed away in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 49. The actor had been undergoing treatment for a severe liver-related illness and was in critical condition for the past several days.
According to a statement from the Public Relations wing of Aster Medcity Hospital, Vishnu Prasad breathed his last at approximately 1.09 a.m. on Friday. His demise comes as a shock to colleagues, friends and fans alike, especially as preparations were underway for a liver transplant, reported Times Now.
The news was confirmed by actor and friend Kishor Satya, who expressed his grief through social media. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:
“Priyappettavare, Oru sankada vaartha… Vishnu Prasaad antharichu. Kurachu naalukalaayi rogabadhithanaayi chikilsayil aayirunnu. Aadarajjalikal… Adhehathinte akaala viyogam neridaan kudumbathinu shakthiyundaavatte ennum praarthikkunnu.”
(“Dear friends, a sad news… Vishnu Prasad has passed away. He had been undergoing treatment for an illness for quite some time now. My condolences… I pray that his family gains the strength to bear his untimely demise.”)
Vishnu Prasad was undergoing preparations for a liver transplant, with his daughter having stepped forward as a potential donor. However, the family had been facing significant financial hurdles, with a reported Rs 30 lakh required for the surgery. According to OnManorama, the Association of Television Media Artistes (ATMA) had launched a fundraising campaign to assist with the costs, but his condition deteriorated rapidly on Thursday night.
The actor is survived by his daughters, Abhirami and Ananika.
Vishnu Prasad was known for his compelling performances in both cinema and television. His film credits include notable roles in Kasi (2001), the Tamil remake of Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum, Kaiyethum Doorath (2002), Runway (2004), Lion (2006), Mambazhakkalam (2004), Ben Johnson (2005), Lokanathan IAS (2005), and Pathaka (2006). He also had a significant presence on Malayalam television, earning admiration for his versatile acting and commitment to his craft.