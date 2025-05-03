Dulquer Salmaan’s 'I’m Game' begins filming, marks his return to Malayalam cinema

Dulquer Salmaan’s 40th film, titled I’m Game, has officially gone on floors with a pooja ceremony held on 3 May 2025. The launch event saw the presence of many cast and crew members, including Antony Varghese Pepe and Tamil filmmaker-actor Mysskin. However, Dulquer himself was not seen at the event, as he is currently completing the shoot of his Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. He is expected to join the I’m Game shoot in June.
Directed by RDX fame Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game is backed by Dulquer’s own production house, Wayfarer Films. The team shared the start of filming on social media, writing, “At long last we begin shooting of our highly ambitious film, I’m Game! We have assembled a wonderful team of technicians and actors and have been waiting to get started. Wishing the entire team good luck and prayers for a fantastic first schedule!”
Earlier in March, Dulquer had shared the first-look poster of the film, which featured a wounded hand holding a playing card, hinting at mystery and action. He captioned it: “The Game is On! #RollYourDice #ImGame.”
This film marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after King of Kotha (2023), which had a lukewarm run at the box office. Fans are excited about his comeback, especially since director Nahas Hidhayath’s RDX had outperformed King of Kotha during its Onam release. Many fans took to social media to celebrate the return, with comments like “Our Boss is Home” and “The OG is back.”
I’m Game also stars Antony Varghese Pepe, known for Jallikattu and Daveed, as well as Mysskin, who is making his Malayalam acting debut. Mysskin has directed Tamil films like Mugamoodi and acted in critically acclaimed movies like Super Deluxe.
The screenplay has been written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker. Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer, Chaman Chakko is the editor, and Jakes Bejoy will compose the music.
Dulquer's recent success with Lucky Baskhar in Telugu, which trended globally on Netflix, has only increased the anticipation around I’m Game. With a talented team and high expectations, the film is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Malayalam releases.