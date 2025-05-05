Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan join zombie film Vala

Basil Joseph and Vineeth Sreenivasan are part of the ensemble cast of Vala, the upcoming zombie film helmed by Gaganachari director Arun Chandu. Their involvement was revealed through an exclusive four-minute sneak peek screened at Kerala PopCon 2025, a pop culture convention held in Kochi on Sunday. The makers have stated that the aforementioned glimpse will be released to the public later this week.

Vala marks the return of veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar in a significant role. He plays Professor Ambili, also referred to as Uncle Luna.R, a wheelchair-bound, tech-savvy character modelled on the English theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking. A character poster featuring Jagathy in a post-apocalyptic setting was released earlier on his birthday.

Director Arun, speaking to CE, confirmed that the first schedule of the film's principal photography has been completed, with the next schedule slated to begin in June. The film is now planned for release in 2026. Co-written by Arun and Tyler Durden, it reunites several members of the team behind the State Award-winning mockumentary Gaganachari.