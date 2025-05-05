Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Detective Ujjwalan postpones release

The release of the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer Detective Ujjwalan has been postponed by a week and will now hit cinemas on May 23. The film was initially slated for release on May 16. The makers announced the change on Monday through social media, unveiling a new poster featuring the lead actor. The post was captioned: “Unexpected twists and turns have caused Ujjwalan’s investigation to hit a snag. The Detective and his gang need a few more clues! Case files will be opened a week later. Trust us, the wait’s worth it!”

Directed by debutants Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G, the mystery-comedy sees Dhyan play Ujjwalan, a detective delving into a series of crimes in a village. The film also features Siju Wilson, Rony David Raj, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair, Kalabhavan Navas, and Nirmal Palazhi in key roles. Popular social media personalities Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, and Shahubas will make their big-screen debut.

Detective Ujjwalan’s technical team includes cinematographers Prem Akkattu and Sraiyanti, editor Chaman Chacko, and composer Rzee. The film is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. It serves as the second instalment in the Weekend Cinematic Universe (WCU), which began with Minnal Murali in 2021. The universe also includes Jambi, an upcoming zombie film directed by George Kora.