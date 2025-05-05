Director G Marthandan’s Ottam Thullal begins

Director G Marthandan's Ottam Thullal was launched on Monday following a traditional pooja ceremony. Earlier, the makers announced the film with the unveiling of its title poster on social media. It features Vijayaraghavan, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Pauly Valsan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Tini Tom, Manoj KU, Kutty Akhil and Binu Sasiram, who also penned the script.

Presented by Aadhya Sajith, Ottam Thullal is produced by Mohanan Nellikkat under the banner of GKS Productions. On the technical front, the film has Pradeep Nair in charge of cinematography, while editing is handled by Johnkutty. More details regarding its plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.

Marthandan made his directorial debut with the Mammootty-starrer Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus in 2013 and later reunited with the veteran actor for his sophomore outing Acha Dhin (2015). His filmography also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran's Paavada (2016), Kunchacko Boban's Johny Johny Yes Appa (2018), and Maharani (2023).