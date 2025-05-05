Joju George announces Pani 2, confirms plans for third instalment

Actor-director Joju George has confirmed that the script for Pani 2, the follow-up to his 2024 directorial debut Pani, is complete. Principal photography of the second instalment is scheduled to commence in December this year. Joju also revealed plans for a third instalment, confirming that the Pani franchise will continue as a trilogy.

Unlike the original, Pani 2 will feature an entirely new cast, setting and storyline. Joju emphasised that the second instalment will not be a direct continuation but a spiritual successor, focusing on fresh characters and narratives. He noted that the upcoming parts will also primarily showcase emerging talent like the first instalment.

Released in October 2024, Pani reportedly became the biggest commercial success of Joju’s acting career. Set in Thrissur, the action-packed thriller follows Giri (Joju), a former gangster trying to live quietly, who is pulled back into the criminal world when two youngsters disrupts his family life. The film was noted for its strong performances, particularly by newcomers Sagar Surya and Junaiz V P, who played the antagonist-duo opposite Joju.

Further details regarding the cast and release dates for Pani 2 and the third instalment are expected to be announced in due course.