Maniyanpilla Raju reveals cancer diagnosis while wrapping up filming of 'Thudarum'

Veteran Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has shared that he was diagnosed with throat cancer last year. The actor spoke about his health during a recent reunion of 1980s film stars held in Kochi. He also confirmed that he has now fully recovered.

Raju said the cancer was found while he was working on a film soon after finishing Thudarum, which stars Mohanlal in the lead. He felt a sharp pain in his ear on the way back from a shoot, which led to medical tests. An MRI scan later revealed cancer at the base of his tongue, close to the throat.

"I was diagnosed with cancer last year. After working on Thudarum, I started shooting for another film called Bha. Bha. Ba. On my way back, I had ear pain.