Maniyanpilla Raju reveals cancer diagnosis while wrapping up filming of 'Thudarum'

Veteran Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju has shared that he was diagnosed with throat cancer last year. The actor spoke about his health during a recent reunion of 1980s film stars held in Kochi. He also confirmed that he has now fully recovered.
Raju said the cancer was found while he was working on a film soon after finishing Thudarum, which stars Mohanlal in the lead. He felt a sharp pain in his ear on the way back from a shoot, which led to medical tests. An MRI scan later revealed cancer at the base of his tongue, close to the throat.
"I was diagnosed with cancer last year. After working on Thudarum, I started shooting for another film called Bha. Bha. Ba. On my way back, I had ear pain.
An MRI scan showed a minor condition cancer at the tip of the throat, under the tongue. I went through 30 sessions of radiation and five rounds of chemotherapy. All the treatment was over by September,” Raju said.
He added, “Now I’m not taking any medicine. I’ve lost 16 kilos most of the weight I had gained over the years in films. This is my 50th year in the industry. I turned 70 on April 20, but I didn’t celebrate.”
Raju's recent public appearance had sparked concern among fans, with some worried about his health and voice. However, his son, actor Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, earlier confirmed that while his father had cancer, he has recovered and is doing well. He also urged people not to spread false information.
Maniyanpilla Raju was a key figure in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s, especially in comedies alongside Mohanlal. He has acted in over 400 films. His latest film, Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal, continues to do well in theatres. The film also marks a return to the screen for Raju, who had taken a short break from acting.