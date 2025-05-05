Unni Mukundan and Midhun Manuel Thomas team up

Actor Unni Mukundan and writer-director Midhun Manuel Thomas are collaborating on a new film produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The project was officially announced through social media with photographs featuring Unni, Midhun, Gopalan, and executive producer Krishnamoorthy.

Billed as a big-budget mass entertainer, the upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Unni and Midhun. While specific details regarding the plot, genre, extended cast, and technical crew have not yet been revealed, Unni has described it as the "biggest film" of his career to date.

Meanwhile, Midhun is also set to direct the third instalment of his successful Aadu franchise. He also has a web series titled Anali expected to release later this year. In addition, he is co-producing an upcoming film featuring Aadu actors Jayasurya and Vinayakan in lead roles.

Unni was last seen in the Vinay Govind's Get-Set Baby, opposite Nikhila Vimal.