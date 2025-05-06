Mohanlal's 'Thudarum' becomes 'Thodarum' for Tamil fans - In cinemas from May 9

Following huge success in Kerala, Mohanlal’s intense crime drama Thudarum is all set to hit theatres across Tamil Nadu under the title Thodarum. Releasing on 9 May 2025, the film brings a powerful mix of action, family emotion, and suspense to Tamil audiences.

Directed by Operation Java filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, Thodarum tells the story of Shanmugham fondly called “Benz” because of his beloved black Ambassador Mark 1 car. A former film stunt assistant turned taxi driver, Benz lives a quiet life with his family in the hill town of Pathanamthitta. But when his car becomes involved in a police investigation, his peaceful world is turned upside down.

What follows is a gripping tale of justice, resilience, and heartbreak, as Shanmugham is forced to fight against a corrupt system. The trailer, already a hit online, promises a grounded and emotional story that fans have come to expect from Tharun Moorthy.