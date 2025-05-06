Mohanlal's 'Thudarum' becomes 'Thodarum' for Tamil fans - In cinemas from May 9

Following huge success in Kerala, Mohanlal’s intense crime drama Thudarum is all set to hit theatres across Tamil Nadu under the title Thodarum. Releasing on 9 May 2025, the film brings a powerful mix of action, family emotion, and suspense to Tamil audiences.
Directed by Operation Java filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, Thodarum tells the story of Shanmugham fondly called “Benz” because of his beloved black Ambassador Mark 1 car. A former film stunt assistant turned taxi driver, Benz lives a quiet life with his family in the hill town of Pathanamthitta. But when his car becomes involved in a police investigation, his peaceful world is turned upside down.
What follows is a gripping tale of justice, resilience, and heartbreak, as Shanmugham is forced to fight against a corrupt system. The trailer, already a hit online, promises a grounded and emotional story that fans have come to expect from Tharun Moorthy.
Originally released on 25 April 2025, Thudarum has already crossed Rs 150 crore at the global box office, making it one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year. With Mohanlal’s strong following in Tamil Nadu, the dubbed version is expected to do just as well.
The Tamil version keeps the heart of the original while making it accessible through adapted dialogue and dubbing.
The film also marks the acting debut of famous ad director Prakash Varma, who plays the chilling CI George. His performance, alongside Binu Pappu as the morally grey Benny, has been praised by critics. The cast also features Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Thomas Mathew, and legends Bharathiraja and Maniyanpilla Raju.
Mohanlal himself confirmed the release on social media, writing:
“Thodarum releases on May 9, all across Tamil Nadu! #ThodarumOnMay9”
The announcement came with the official Tamil poster, adding to fans’ excitement.