Lukman Avaran Interview: We had to look, walk and fight like real boxers

Lukman is also candid about how this process brought up unexpected emotional challenges. “We weren’t used to such strict diets or early wake-up routines. We missed our families and the food at home. There were days when we’d cry. But then you look in the mirror and see the change. That’s what kept us going,” says Lukman, whose name and look in the film was inspired by British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. “We watched his matches. He’s tall, strong and very powerful. My haircut and costume were loosely based on how he looked in his early days.”

The journey of playing Antony Joshua mirrors Lukman’s own rise in cinema. From a college student in Malappuram with no formal film background to an actor now shouldering roles with quiet strength. “Yes, there are many Joshuas in my life,” he says, adding, “Khalid, Muhsin Parari, Harshad ikka, Ashraf (Hamza) ikka, Zakariya, Shyju (Khalid) ikka, Sameer (Khalid) ikka. They’ve encouraged me to be in cinema even more than I did.” Talking about his constantly growing bond with Khalid, Lukman says, “I auditioned for a role where over 500 people had come. That’s where Khalid and I first met. Now we’re staying together. On set, he might get angry, but that’s just work. Outside of it, the journey’s been beautiful.”

One of the interesting aspects of Alappuzha Gymkhana was how no character speaks in the region's dialect. “We were told to speak in our own dialect and not worry too much about it. Cinema is about communication. People come from different places. That’s all that matters,” says Lukman, who also opens up about how the film's reach and impact has been quite prolific. “Many messaged saying they want to join boxing. With so many health issues now, more people are looking at fitness. In fact, I can’t stop working out after filming Alappuzha Gymkhana. Actually, I’m at the gym right now. It’s something I’ll continue,” says Lukman.

Despite a growing and enviable body of work, Lukman reveals that he still struggles with watching himself on screen. “During the first watch of any of my films, I look at myself with half-closed eyes. Only from the second or third watch do I actually start paying attention." But his perspective on acting has been measured. “Back when I started, I just wanted to get into films somehow. Now, I feel a greater responsibility. There are characters I have to carry on my shoulders. The effort I put in now is nothing like before. And it shows,” says Lukman.

Whether it is expressive roles like in Sulaikha Manzil or brooding ones like Antony Joshua in Alappuzha Gymkhana, Lukman is clear about wanting to avoid comfort zones. “Everything is difficult,” he laughs, adding, “I’m not someone who gets into fights. But in front of the camera, I push myself.” Signing off by talking about keeping emotions in check, Lukman says, “Success or failure, I don’t take it to heart. After two weeks, you have to move on. That’s a conscious decision I’ve made.”