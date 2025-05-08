Lukman Avaran Interview: We had to look, walk and fight like real boxers

Lukman Avaran has quietly but confidently become one of the more reliable talents in Malayalam cinema. From a blink-and-miss debut in Sapthamashree Thaskaraha to noteworthy performances in Unda, Operation Java, Thallumaala and Saudi Vellakka, Lukman’s evolution as an actor has been built on sincerity, patience and instinct. His latest outing, Alappuzha Gymkhana, a feel-good sports comedy directed by Khalid Rahman, marks yet another leap, both physically and emotionally. In the film, Lukman plays Antony Joshua, a once-promising national-level boxer with anger management issues, who is suspended for misconduct and is forced to coach a ragtag team of underdogs. It is a role that demands not just performance, but transformation. “When Khalid first briefed me, he only said I’d be playing a coach who comes in a little late in the film to train the kids in boxing,” Lukman recalls. “It was only a few days before the shoot that I was told he had a history with anger issues, something only a few seniors know about. Even the kids he trains have no idea.”
Antony Joshua is never fully explained in the script, but his past reveals itself in fragments through offhand remarks and moments of reflection. Lukman confirms that the director didn’t burden him with too much backstory either. “I was told that everyone back home thinks he is taking a break for a big competition. In truth, he has been suspended for hitting a senior boxer,” says Lukman. In fact, it is this emotional complexity that becomes central to how the character operates, with restraint, silence and sudden flashes of volatility. It is also what made the preparation so intense.
Lukman trained for six months in both boxing and weight training, often juggling the shoot of another film during the early weeks. “I used to wake up early, train with our coach Jophil Lal, then go straight to the other shoot. I carried a portable gym kit with me. Even at night, I’d do video calls to keep up with the routine.” Once that shoot wrapped, he committed full-time to Alappuzha Gymkhana’s world.
Boxing in the film is not cinematic in the typical sense. It is deliberate, technical, and grounded in realism. “Boxers have a very different rhythm. Every punch, every slip, every move has to follow their style. We had to look, walk and fight like them. You cannot fake that,” says Lukman, and lists Rocky, Million Dollar Baby, and real matches and tournaments as the viewing list assigned to them by Khalid. “None of us had any boxing background. Watching real boxers helped us understand how mentally and physically demanding it is.”
Lukman is also candid about how this process brought up unexpected emotional challenges. “We weren’t used to such strict diets or early wake-up routines. We missed our families and the food at home. There were days when we’d cry. But then you look in the mirror and see the change. That’s what kept us going,” says Lukman, whose name and look in the film was inspired by British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. “We watched his matches. He’s tall, strong and very powerful. My haircut and costume were loosely based on how he looked in his early days.”
The journey of playing Antony Joshua mirrors Lukman’s own rise in cinema. From a college student in Malappuram with no formal film background to an actor now shouldering roles with quiet strength. “Yes, there are many Joshuas in my life,” he says, adding, “Khalid, Muhsin Parari, Harshad ikka, Ashraf (Hamza) ikka, Zakariya, Shyju (Khalid) ikka, Sameer (Khalid) ikka. They’ve encouraged me to be in cinema even more than I did.” Talking about his constantly growing bond with Khalid, Lukman says, “I auditioned for a role where over 500 people had come. That’s where Khalid and I first met. Now we’re staying together. On set, he might get angry, but that’s just work. Outside of it, the journey’s been beautiful.”
One of the interesting aspects of Alappuzha Gymkhana was how no character speaks in the region's dialect. “We were told to speak in our own dialect and not worry too much about it. Cinema is about communication. People come from different places. That’s all that matters,” says Lukman, who also opens up about how the film's reach and impact has been quite prolific. “Many messaged saying they want to join boxing. With so many health issues now, more people are looking at fitness. In fact, I can’t stop working out after filming Alappuzha Gymkhana. Actually, I’m at the gym right now. It’s something I’ll continue,” says Lukman.
Despite a growing and enviable body of work, Lukman reveals that he still struggles with watching himself on screen. “During the first watch of any of my films, I look at myself with half-closed eyes. Only from the second or third watch do I actually start paying attention." But his perspective on acting has been measured. “Back when I started, I just wanted to get into films somehow. Now, I feel a greater responsibility. There are characters I have to carry on my shoulders. The effort I put in now is nothing like before. And it shows,” says Lukman.
Whether it is expressive roles like in Sulaikha Manzil or brooding ones like Antony Joshua in Alappuzha Gymkhana, Lukman is clear about wanting to avoid comfort zones. “Everything is difficult,” he laughs, adding, “I’m not someone who gets into fights. But in front of the camera, I push myself.” Signing off by talking about keeping emotions in check, Lukman says, “Success or failure, I don’t take it to heart. After two weeks, you have to move on. That’s a conscious decision I’ve made.”