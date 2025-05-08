With 'Thudarum', Pathanamthitta's verdant beauty is gaining momentum in Mollywood

PATHANAMTHITTA: As the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum is making waves at the box office, the Pathanamthitta district also has its moment in the spotlight, showcasing a perfect setting for compelling Malayalam films.

Despite challenges in hosting full-scale film productions, the district's picturesque landscapes and rich cultural backdrop with hill shrines such as Sabarimala to art forms like Padayani make it a favorite for filmmakers and audiences alike.

Even when movies are not entirely shot in Pathanamthitta, the district's charm and identity remain integral to the narratives.

Social media platforms have amplified the district's association with Malayalam cinema. Netizens point out how viewers associate the region with films like Thudarum, with Mohanlal's portrayal of a Ranni native resonating deeply. It reflects a growing appreciation for Pathanamthitta as a cinematic muse.

Adding to Pathanamthitta's cinematic allure is its connection to Mohanlal. His family hails from Elanthur, Pathanamthitta, strengthens the bond between the actor and the district. Fans often view Mohanlal's roles set in Pathanamthitta, like in Thudarum, as a tribute to his roots, further cementing the district's place in the hearts of Malayalam cinema enthusiasts.

While Pathanamthitta's beauty is undeniable, logistical hurdles such as limited transportation and camping facilities and lack of other essential infrastructures make it challenging for filmmakers to conduct full-fledged shoots. As a result, many movies set in the district end up being filmed elsewhere.

For instance, Gavi, a major eco-tourism spot in the district, came to the limelight after Ordinary, a 2012 Malayalam thriller-comedy starring Biju Menon, Kunchacko Boban, and Asif Ali, based on the incidents related to a KSRTC bus to Gavi. Though it was shot mainly in Gavi, multiple parts of the film was shot in other localities.