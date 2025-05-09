Padakkalam Movie Review: A fun but slightly flawed fantasy comedy thriller
Padakkalam(3 / 5)
Padakkalam, directed by debutant Manu Swaraj, is a fun film that sneaks up on you to become something else altogether. What begins as a familiar college caper quietly morphs into something far stranger, folding in fantasy elements with ample amounts of emotional weight. At the centre is Jithin, a soft-spoken engineering student surrounded by a gang of like-minded nerds. It is refreshing how the film's focus is not on the usual backbenchers in a class, but on the front-benchers who obsess over superheroes, technology, and comic books.
Director: Manu Swaraj
Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Sharafudheen, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar, Saaf, Niranjana Anoop, Pooja Mohanraj
The film takes its time to reach the central conceit, but the journey is peppered with humour, heartbreak, and some student life quirks. While Jithin is struggling with a recent breakup, his gang provides the laughs and occasional chaos. Just when you're settling into what seems like a typical campus comedy, the story pivots into fantasy territory, introducing a strange and intriguing element involving a character mysteriously controlling someone else. Then, right at the halfway point, something even more unexpected happens that flips the narrative on its head. The concept might not be novel, but the execution is clever and packed with energy. The second hour convincingly embraces the fallout from this surprise. Instead of trying to explain the technicalities of the twist, the makers believe in the viewer's ability to be engaged. Even if there are more questions than answers about a pivotal aspect of the film, it manages to train the focus on the proceedings rather than its logic.
And what keeps you hooked throughout is the mix of humour and emotional moments. The writing, jointly penned by Manu and Nithin C Babu, is light on its feet but doesn’t shy away from touching on deeper themes like identity, mental health, and regret. There’s a particularly moving subplot involving a troubled marriage and personal dissatisfaction, and the actors involved handle it with restraint and maturity. It’s a surprisingly gentle addition that adds heart to the story. The romantic track between Jithin and Jeevika (Nirajana Anoop) is also handled with care. Jeevika is not just there to push Jithin’s arc forward, but is also treated with respect and given agency. Jithin’s emotional evolution from a timid student to someone with a clearer sense of self gives the film a satisfying arc.
A big part of why Padakkalam works is also the cast. Sharafudheen is the standout here. He plays a tricky role that demands two distinct sides to his performance, and he pulls it off with impressive finesse. His shifts in body language and voice are subtle and spot on, making each version of his character feel unique. Sandeep Pradeep also delivers a solid performance, especially after his character takes a surprising turn. There’s a certain sly energy he brings that makes him hard to look away from. Clearly, he has the makings of a future star. Suraj Venjaramoodu brings his usual charm and comic timing, though his character is slightly more conventional compared to the others. Still, he shares some lovely scenes with Pooja Mohanraj, who plays his wife with quiet strength. Their scenes are understated and heartfelt, adding a mature layer to the film.
Among the supporting cast, Arun Pradeep, Saaf and Aji Anilkumar form the geek squad that keeps the fun flowing. Arun, known for his social media comedy skits, brings that same easy charm to the screen. Their pop culture banter and over-the-top enthusiasm for comic lore give the film its youthful pulse. The humour mostly lands well throughout. One scene involving a sudden, awkward reaction to pregnancy news is especially memorable for how well it embraces both absurdity and impeccable comic timing. Rajesh Murugesan’s music and background score complement the film’s vibe. There’s a certain energy to the music that helps smooth over some of the narrative bumps, especially in moments where the pacing slightly dips in the second hour.
For all its charm and smart ideas, Padakkalam does show signs of creative caution. The film plays it a little safe, and the story is kept deliberately simple, perhaps to appeal to a wider audience. While this approach makes the film accessible, it also makes it superficial. The screenplay has room for more outlandishness, particularly in how the fantastical elements are explained or built upon. At times, certain developments feel like convenient leaps rather than earned payoffs. One such moment involves characters figuring something out in a dream, which is a bit of a stretch. But it doesn’t feel jarring thanks to the film’s overall tone and vibrancy.
There’s an older Malayalam film that toyed with a similar central idea, but while that one had its own charm, this one might just linger longer in the heart. What sets it apart is not just the concept, but the warmth and care it extends towards its characters. Padakkalam may not be flawless, but it wins you over with its sincerity and a playfulness that blends fantasy, humour, and emotion. It’s the kind of film that might leave you smiling, even as you wish it had dared to push the boundaries just a little more.