Padakkalam Movie Review: A fun but slightly flawed fantasy comedy thriller

And what keeps you hooked throughout is the mix of humour and emotional moments. The writing, jointly penned by Manu and Nithin C Babu, is light on its feet but doesn’t shy away from touching on deeper themes like identity, mental health, and regret. There’s a particularly moving subplot involving a troubled marriage and personal dissatisfaction, and the actors involved handle it with restraint and maturity. It’s a surprisingly gentle addition that adds heart to the story. The romantic track between Jithin and Jeevika (Nirajana Anoop) is also handled with care. Jeevika is not just there to push Jithin’s arc forward, but is also treated with respect and given agency. Jithin’s emotional evolution from a timid student to someone with a clearer sense of self gives the film a satisfying arc.

A big part of why Padakkalam works is also the cast. Sharafudheen is the standout here. He plays a tricky role that demands two distinct sides to his performance, and he pulls it off with impressive finesse. His shifts in body language and voice are subtle and spot on, making each version of his character feel unique. Sandeep Pradeep also delivers a solid performance, especially after his character takes a surprising turn. There’s a certain sly energy he brings that makes him hard to look away from. Clearly, he has the makings of a future star. Suraj Venjaramoodu brings his usual charm and comic timing, though his character is slightly more conventional compared to the others. Still, he shares some lovely scenes with Pooja Mohanraj, who plays his wife with quiet strength. Their scenes are understated and heartfelt, adding a mature layer to the film.

Among the supporting cast, Arun Pradeep, Saaf and Aji Anilkumar form the geek squad that keeps the fun flowing. Arun, known for his social media comedy skits, brings that same easy charm to the screen. Their pop culture banter and over-the-top enthusiasm for comic lore give the film its youthful pulse. The humour mostly lands well throughout. One scene involving a sudden, awkward reaction to pregnancy news is especially memorable for how well it embraces both absurdity and impeccable comic timing. Rajesh Murugesan’s music and background score complement the film’s vibe. There’s a certain energy to the music that helps smooth over some of the narrative bumps, especially in moments where the pacing slightly dips in the second hour.