Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan film titled Dies Irae

Pranav Mohanlal's new film with director Rahul Sadasivan has been titled Dies Irae. The title, which translates to 'Day of Wrath', is a medieval Latin poem. A horror thriller, the upcoming film marks the director’s third consecutive venture in the genre after Bhoothakaalam (2022) and Bramayugam (2024). Both the previous films were critically acclaimed, with Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, also becoming a commercial success.

Dies Irae reunites Rahul with his regulator collaborators—cinematographer Shehnad Jalal and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali. The film has its art department handled by Ponman director Jothish Shankar and stunts choreographed by Marco-fame Kalai Kingson. It is backed by Bramayugam producers Ramachandra Chakravarthy and S Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios. The team has already completed filming.