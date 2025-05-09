Tinu Pappachan's next film starts rolling

Tinu Pappachan has started shooting his next film, which features debutants in lead roles. The director confirmed the development in a social media post on Thursday, adding that a teaser will be released soon.

Best known for his action-driven storytelling, this is Tinu’s fourth directorial, following Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil (2018), Ajagajantharam (2021) and Chaaver (2023). His last film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. Alongside his directorial work, Tinu continues to serve as chief associate director to ace filmmaker and his mentor Lijo Jose Pellissery, including the latter’s most recent film, Malaikottai Vaaliban (2024), starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Details about the upcoming film, including its title, genre and release schedule, have not been announced. Additionally, a sequel to Tinu's hit film Ajagajantharam was confirmed earlier last year. The current status of project, headlined by Antony Varghese Pepe, remains unknown.