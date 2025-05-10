Aishwarya Raj recounts firsthand experience of Jaisalmer drone attack: 'I realised it was not a drill'

The production of the upcoming Malayalam film Half, a vampire action thriller directed by Samjad, has been abruptly halted in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The film, which stars Ranjith Sajeev and rising actress Aishwarya Raj, had been shooting with a crew of over 200 members for the past ten days. However, following shell attacks near the region on Wednesday night, the team decided to suspend filming due to security concerns and return home.

Aishwarya Raj, who recently featured in Officer on Duty, recounted the harrowing experience on her Instagram story. “At first, I thought it was a mock drill by the Indian Armed Forces,” she said. “Only later did I realise the sounds and lights in the sky were actually shells flying around. It was terrifying.”