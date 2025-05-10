‘Thudarum’ overtakes ‘Aavesham’ and ‘Goat Life’, becomes fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time

Although L2: Empuraan, another Mohanlal-led film and the highest-grossing Malayalam film overall, garnered impressive global figures, it fell slightly short in Kerala with a local gross of Rs 87 crore, as reported by Reporter Live. Thudarum now holds the top position in the state and is currently the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025, behind only Empuraan.

As per data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Thudarum has amassed a worldwide total of Rs 184.7 crore within just 15 days of its release.

Meanwhile, three new Malayalam films have hit cinemas this week Asif Ali’s Sarkeet, Dileep’s Prince and Family, and Padakkalam starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharaf U Dheen. Prince and Family collected Rs 1.01 crore on its opening day, while Sarkeet earned Rs 0.77 crore in two days, bolstered by strong reviews. Padakkalam is close behind with Rs 0.76 crore in the same period, indicating a lively box office competition in the weeks ahead.