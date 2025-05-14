Maniyanpilla Raju confirms producing Mohanlal-Krishand film

Veteran actor and producer Maniyanpilla Raju confirmed in a recent interview that he will be producing an upcoming film starring Mohanlal, to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Krishand. The project, currently in development, has completed its first round of discussions.

Krishand, a National Award-winning director, is best known for his critically lauded films like Aavasavyuham and Purusha Pretham. Speaking about their collaboration, Maniyanpilla Raju noted the growing popularity of Krishand among audiences aged 18 to 45, highlighting the filmmaker's strong resonance with contemporary viewers. He also added that Krishand is currently filming Masthishka Maranam, in which Raju’s son, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, plays the lead. Additionally, Krishand’s upcoming web series Sambhava Vivaranam Naalara Sangham, set to release on SonyLIV, also features Niranj in a prominent role.

The new announcement comes at a time when Mohanlal’s latest release Thudarum, in which Maniyanpilla Raju also plays a prominent role, continues to dominate the box office. The film is nearing its third week in theatres and remains a major draw for audiences.

Meanwhile, the 4K and Dolby Atmos rerelease of Chotta Mumbai, also produced by Maniyanpilla Raju, has been postponed. Initially slated for May 21 on the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday, the rerelease has been pushed due to the continued theatrical success of Thudarum. The makers have not yet announced a new date.