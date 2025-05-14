Malayalam

Nivin Pauly resumes shoot for Baby Girl, putting rumours to rest

Producer Listin Stephen shared an Instagram reel on Sunday confirming that the shoot is currently progressing in Vaikom with all artists present
Nivin Pauly from the sets of Baby Girl
Nivin Pauly has joined the second schedule of Baby Girl, the upcoming thriller helmed by Garudan director Arun Varma, thereby putting an end to the speculations surrounding the actor's rumoured exit from the project. Producer Listin Stephen shared an Instagram reel on Sunday confirming that the shoot is currently progressing in Vaikom (Kottayam) with all artists present. The video captures Nivin’s arrival and includes glimpses of him on set in costume, interacting with the cast and crew.

Nivin’s return comes a week after Listin made veiled remarks during the promotional event of Dileep’s Prince And Family, accusing an unnamed "prominent actor" of committing a "grave mistake" that could lead to "bigger repercussions" if repeated. While no names were mentioned, widespread online speculation linked the comments to Nivin, alleging that he had walked out of Baby Girl after a week to join Akhil Sathyan’s film.

Baby Girl also features Lijomol Jose, Premalu breakout Sangeeth Prathap, Marco actor Abhimanyu Thilakan, Azees Nedumangad, and Aswanth Lal in key roles. The film is scripted by acclaimed writing duo Bobby and Sanjay, best known for penning films like Traffic, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Mumbai Police and Kaanekkaane.

