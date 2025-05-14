Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta postpones release

The Tovino Thomas-starrer Narivetta will hit theatres on May 23, announced the makers on Sunday through social media. The film was originally slated for May 16. Alongside the date change, a new poster was unveiled featuring Tovino in police uniform, shouting amid a riot scene, with fellow officers seen charging forward through flames.

Directed by Ishq-fame Anuraj Manohar, Narivetta is scripted by journalist and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winner Abin Joseph. Going by the promotional materials unveiled so far, including the trailer, the film appears to be inspired by the infamous Muthanga incident of 2003, which shook the collective conscience of the state and sent ripples across Kerala’s political landscape.

Narivetta also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, acclaimed Tamil actor-filmmaker Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and Rini Udayakumar. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vijay, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and music composed by Jakes Bejoy. It is produced by Tippu Shah and Shiyas Hassan under the banner of Indian Film Company.

The film is also releasing in Tamil on the same date.