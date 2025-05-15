Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan's Ronth gets a release date

The makers of Ronth, the upcoming film directed by Shahi Kabir, have announced its release date as June 13. The update was shared on Thursday via social media, along with a new poster featuring lead actors Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan. Described as a night-time cop drama, it reportedly follows the lives and challenges of police officers on night duty.

Ronth also features Rajesh Madhavan, Sudhi Koppa, Arun Cherukavil, Lakshmi Menon, Krisha Kurup, and Roshan Abdul Rahoof in prominent roles. The film has music by Anil Johnson, cinematography by Manesh Madhavan, and editing by Praveen Mangalath. It is jointly produced by Vineeth Jain, Rathish Ambat, Renjith EVM, and Jojo Jose under the banners of Festival Cinemas and Junglee Pictures.

Ronth marks Shahi’s second directorial after Ela Veezha Poonchira and his fifth police-themed project, following his writing credits in Joseph, Nayattu, and the recent Kunchacko Boban-starrer Officer On Duty.