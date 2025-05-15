Written & Directed by God postpones release date

The release of Written & Directed by God, starring Saiju Kurup and Sunny Wayne, has been postponed to June 5. The film was originally scheduled to hit theatres on May 16. Directed by debutant Febi George Stonefield, the film is a fantasy drama that explores a clash between the divine and the human. Saiju plays an ordinary man who finds himself in conflict with God, portrayed by Sunny. Aparna Das appears as the female lead.

Written & Directed by God is jointly scripted by Jomon John, Linto Devasia, and actor Roshan Mathew. The film's supporting cast includes Abhishek Raveendran, Vaisakh Vijayan, Sreelekshmi Santhosh, Chembil Ashokan, Neena Kurup, Manikandan Pattambi, Jolly Chirayath, Babu Jose, Austin Dan, Dinesh Prabhakar, and Balaji Sharma. On the technical side, it has cinematography by Bablu Aju, music by Shaan Rahman, and editing by Abhishek GA. Written & Directed by God, presented by Saiju, is produced by Thomas Jose and Sanoob K Yoousef under the banners of TJ Productions and Nettooraan Films.

Saiju’s forthcoming projects also include Malikappuram director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's Sumathi Valavu, Rahul Riji Nair's Flask, and the third instalment of the Aadu franchise from Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Sunny was last seen in Thurkish Tharkkam alongside Lukman Avaran.