First look of Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan's Diés Iraé unveiled

The first look of the Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Diés Iraé, the upcoming horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan, was unveiled on Friday. The poster depicts a mysterious woman seated at the centre, surrounded by disturbing, twisted figures, conveying a dark atmosphere with occult themes. The film is scheduled for release on Halloween 2025, the annual celebration on October 31, known for its spooky themes and association with the supernatural.

Diés Iraé, which means ‘Day of Wrath’ and is named after a medieval Latin poem, marks Rahul’s third consecutive horror project after Bhoothakaalam (2022) and Bramayugam (2024). Both films received critical acclaim, with Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, also achieving commercial success

Diés Iraé reunites Rahul with his regular collaborators like cinematographer Shehnad Jalal and editor Shafique Mohamed Ali. The art department is led by Ponman director Jothish Shankar, while stunts are choreographed by Marco-fame Kalai Kingson. The film is produced by Ramachandra Chakravarthy and S Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.