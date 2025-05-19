Asif Ali-starrer Tiki Taka gets a release window

Director Rohith VS confirmed on Sunday that his upcoming film Tiki Taka, headlined by Asif Ali, will be released in cinemas during Christmas 2025. Sharing the update via Instagram stories, he wrote, “Christmas 2025. All bloody languages for you,” signalling a wide multilingual release.

Tiki Taka marks Rohith’s third collaboration with actor Asif after Adventures of Omanakuttan and Ibilis and is being billed as the most ambitious project in the actor’s career. Asif recently shared a personal note on X (formerly Twitter) expressing his high expectations for the film, which he described as a full-scale commercial entertainer driven by action and mass appeal.

Tiki Taka also features Lukman Avaran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naslen Gafoor, Sanchana Natarajan, Harisree Ashokan, and Santhosh Prathap. The film is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour of Juvis Production, in association with Adventures Company. The technical team includes cinematographer Sony Seban, music director Dawn Vincent, and editor Chaman Chakko.