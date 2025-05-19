Mani Ratnam unveils first look of Indrans-Madhoo's Chinna Chinna Aasai

The first look of the Malayalam film Chinna China Aasai, featuring Indrans and Madhoo (formerly Madhubala) in the lead, was released on Monday. Renowned Tamil filmmaker Mani Ratnam officially unveiled the poster. Notably, it takes its title from the popular song from Mani Ratnam’s 1992 film Roja, which starred Madhoo as the titular protagonist.

Chinna Chinna Aasai, shot entirely in Varanasi, is written and directed by debutant Varsha Vasudev, who previously helmed the short film Ente Narayanikku. The upcoming film is produced by Abhijith Babuji under the banner of Babuji Productions. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Faiz Siddik, editor Reckson Joseph, and music director Govind Vasantha.