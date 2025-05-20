Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad's Hridayapoorvam wraps filming

The makers of Mohanlal-Sathyan Anthikad's Hridayapoorvam have announced the completion of the film's shoot via social media, sharing a photo featuring the cast and crew. This marks the 18th collaboration between the actor and director, reuniting after a decade since their last film together, Ennum Eppozhum (2015).

Touted as a family entertainer set primarily in Pune, Hridayapoorvam is based on a story by Akhil Sathyan, with debutant Sonu T P writing the screenplay and dialogues. The film stars Malavika Mohanan as the female lead, alongside Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala actor Sangita Madhavan Nair, Premalu-fame Sangeeth Prathap and Siddique in key roles. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Anu Moothedath, art director Prasanth Madhav, sound designer Anil Radhakrishnan and music composer Justin Prabhakaran, who previously collaborated with Akhil on his directorial debut Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (2023).

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam is scheduled to hit theatres on August 25 as an Onam release.