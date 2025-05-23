Binu Pappu Interview: There's no full stop while talking about Mohanlal

One of the most memorable scenes in Priyadarshan's Thenmavin Kombath (1994) features a completely sloshed Kuthiravattam Pappu engaging in a hilarious banter with Mohanlal while on a bullock cart. Pappu's hilarious drunkard act, coupled with Mohanlal's frustration, makes it an iconic scene that continues to trend in the Malayalam meme world. Call it a beautiful twist of fate, Thudarum, released 31 years later, also has a similar sequence where Mohanlal is still in the driver's seat, subject to a volley of abuse and harassment from a drunkard. The passenger this time is Pappu's son, Binu. Hurling abuses at a man you admire from childhood, even if you know it's part of a performance, isn't easy. But Binu credits Mohanlal for making it easier for him. "While shooting the car sequence, Tharun (Moorthy) and I used to joke how things haven't changed for Lalettan even after all these years from Thenmavin Kombath. Lalettan was such a sport and always tried to make me comfortable. It's not because I'm Kuthiravattam Pappu's son; he would do that for any actor. That's his legacy."

Binu Pappu, who left his animation career for cinema, earned his place in the industry by assisting some major filmmakers while also playing brief but noteworthy characters. After a decade of being part of many important films, Thudarum and SI Benny Kurian have finally made him a household name among Malayalis. This success tastes extra special for Binu, who takes on the dual role of an actor and co-director in it.

In this freewheeling chat, we discuss his involvement with the film, from planning to execution, and his experience playing Benny—his strongest character to date.

Excerpts