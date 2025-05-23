Binu Pappu Interview: There's no full stop while talking about Mohanlal
One of the most memorable scenes in Priyadarshan's Thenmavin Kombath (1994) features a completely sloshed Kuthiravattam Pappu engaging in a hilarious banter with Mohanlal while on a bullock cart. Pappu's hilarious drunkard act, coupled with Mohanlal's frustration, makes it an iconic scene that continues to trend in the Malayalam meme world. Call it a beautiful twist of fate, Thudarum, released 31 years later, also has a similar sequence where Mohanlal is still in the driver's seat, subject to a volley of abuse and harassment from a drunkard. The passenger this time is Pappu's son, Binu. Hurling abuses at a man you admire from childhood, even if you know it's part of a performance, isn't easy. But Binu credits Mohanlal for making it easier for him. "While shooting the car sequence, Tharun (Moorthy) and I used to joke how things haven't changed for Lalettan even after all these years from Thenmavin Kombath. Lalettan was such a sport and always tried to make me comfortable. It's not because I'm Kuthiravattam Pappu's son; he would do that for any actor. That's his legacy."
Binu Pappu, who left his animation career for cinema, earned his place in the industry by assisting some major filmmakers while also playing brief but noteworthy characters. After a decade of being part of many important films, Thudarum and SI Benny Kurian have finally made him a household name among Malayalis. This success tastes extra special for Binu, who takes on the dual role of an actor and co-director in it.
In this freewheeling chat, we discuss his involvement with the film, from planning to execution, and his experience playing Benny—his strongest character to date.
Excerpts
It has been nearly a month since Thudarum's release. Do you still feel the hangover?
I'm not over it yet (laughs). It's a moment of great pride and joy to be part of such a big success. We never imagined making an industry hit or earning Rs 100 crores. We only intended to make a good film, but the result has been extraordinary. Though I've started working on other films, it'll take time to get over this feeling.
This is your third outing with Tharun Moorthy, and his trust in you as a performer and a fellow director seems to be improving with each film...
I've done around 44 films, but my best roles have all come with him. I was initially hesitant to do Operation Java as I was tired of cop roles, but Tharun convinced me, saying I don't have to wear the uniform (laughs). I liked his narration, and editor Nishadh (Yusuf) also insisted I take it, which proved right as both the film and my role were well received. In Saudi Vellakka, I was asked to do a cameo, but Tharun later offered Britto's role, which was supposed to be done by director Rosshan Andrrews. He also asked me if I could be the chief associate (director) as we were shooting amidst the pandemic-induced restrictions. That's when I got to know him better as a filmmaker. As his chief, my job was to execute his vision and ensure he could function in a relaxed environment.
How did your journey with Thudarum begin?
Tharun and I were working on the pre-production of another film, Torpedo, when producer Ranjith ettan informed us about Lalettan allotting immediate dates. Though Tharun and KR Sunil had been working on the script for some time, they didn't expect it to materialise so soon. Thankfully, Ashiq Usman, our producer, was magnanimous enough to let Tharun proceed with Thudarum first. When Tharun asked me to join as the co-director, I was concerned as we had just 40 days to go on floors. Within that time, we had to finalise the cast, technical team, locations, etc. But with an efficient team and Renjith ettan's strong backing, we managed to pull it off.
Your character Benny is morally ambiguous and perhaps the most complex in the film. He is ruthless, scheming, and sometimes, unintentionally funny...
Benny, as a person, doesn't have a character. He never stays his ground and gets easily swayed by his superior's tricks, despite being completely aware of it. He knows the consequences if Benz gets killed in custody, but is still manipulated by the promise of a promotion. Similarly, you see him nervous all through the wedding night, but once drunk, he forgets everything else and starts irritating Benz. I knew it would be tough as I haven't played any character who goes through so many emotions, but Tharun assured me that it'll be a game-changer. He even joked, "I established you as a nanma maram, now I'm going to uproot that image once and for all." I was also bored of cop roles, but Benny is now a new benchmark. I can't do a lesser cop role hereafter.
How was the experience acting alongside Prakash Varma, with whom you had the most combination scenes?
Prakash ettan is a legend in the ad film industry and there was a time when I used to roam around his Bangalore office wondering how to get an entry inside. From there to be able to work with him in such close quarters is indeed an unforgettable experience. When Tharun first introduced me to Prakash ettan, I was surprised when he said he was aware of my body of work through his conversations with Ashiq (Abu) ettan and others.
Except for Thallumaala, you must have done only limited action in your career. How was it to fight Mohanlal, known for his impeccable timing?
We've all heard so much about it, but you really have to witness it to believe. Even his fingertips won't touch us, yet the punches would be so believable. I'm a huge fan of his fights in Irupatham Noottandu and Spadikam, and to be finally able to perform some stunts alongside him was surreal. Many asked me if I had any hesitancy, but with him, you never feel like you're acting.
Take us through the filming of the much-celebrated jump in the police station...
All the credit for that scene goes to Stunt Silva. There are three fight scenes in the film, and each one is driven by a different emotion. While the lodge fight is about survival, the climax is emotionally charged. It's during the police station sequence that the stuntman in Benz gets woken up. That's where he unleashes himself, and we naturally had to show his flexibility. The moment Lalettan did the jump effortlessly, we knew the impact it would have in theatres. There's never a full stop while talking about Mohanlal, such is the man's magic. And if you ask him about it, he would casually joke, "Vere oru paniyum ariyilla mone..."
You were conspicuously absent in the 'Kondattam' song and the last group photo...
How can I be absent when I was the one who directed it? (chuckles) Though Brinda master choreographed it, we needed someone from the direction side to oversee it. Since my director was busy shaking legs, I was entrusted with it. I couldn't be there for the final photo also as I was all sweaty and shabby. I've a photo with the team, maybe I should release it soon.
After Thudarum's release, the first thing you posted on social media was a photo with the late editor Nishadh Yusuf...
He did have a short temper, but I've rarely come across a talent like him. I've worked closely with him in multiple films, and it's still hard for me to believe that someone like Nishadh would kill himself. He was such a genius that he could edit Saudi Vellakka and Thallumaala—two completely contrasting films—simultaneously. When Thudarum became a hit, I wanted to let him know first.
How do you plan to take your acting and direction journey forward?
I currently have a few acting commitments lined up. Simultaneously, Torpedo's pre-production is also underway. It's based on a real incident. Though I initially thought of directing it, I realised that I might lose my objectivity and wanted someone who could help me identify the flaws. I'm confident in Tharun's potential to handle all genres. None of his films are similar, and Torpedo, again, will be a new attempt. Fahadh Faasil, Arjun Das, Naslen, and Ganapathi are already part of it. Unlike speculations on social media, Fahadh is not playing an extended cameo. It's a very prominent role, and there will be more interesting additions in the cast.
Is it the same film you and Tharun planned with Asif Ali?
Yes, Asif got busy with other commitments, so Naslen replaced him.
Lately, drug menace has been a reality in Malayalam film industry with some prominent names arrested. But do you feel there's a targeted attack on the industry?
I'm not sure about that, but I've felt that there is an excess focus on (Sreenath) Bhasi and Shine (Tom Chacko). Are they the only two people in the world using drugs? You should first identify the source and cut it. I don't do drugs, but I do smoke and drink. I don't want to fake myself as some purist here. I don't consider any of it taboo; you just have to be responsible. And it's rubbish when people say drugs enhance creativity. Whenever I get tense, I smoke to relax, but in my proper sense, I'm aware it isn't helping me in any way. So I would like youngsters not to get influenced by any such misconceptions. There's no high like following your passion and succeeding in it.