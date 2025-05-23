Detective Ujjwalan Movie Review: A modest whodunit that misses the killer punch
Detective Ujjwalan(2.5 / 5)
Detective Ujjwalan, directed by debutants Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G, is a film that arrives with considerable promise, especially as it carries the weight of being the second entry in the so-called Weekend Cinematic Universe, which began with the widely loved Minnal Murali. Set in the quaint village of Plaachikkaavu in the 90s, Detective Ujjwalan attempts to weave a murder mystery with liberal doses of comedy and nostalgia. At a crisp runtime of just two hours, thanks to Chaman Chakko's judicious editing, the film is an easy, largely watchable affair that never quite rises above the familiar ground it treads.
Directors: Indraneel Gopeekrishnan, Rahul G
Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson, Rony David Raj, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G Nair, Ameen, Nihal Nizam
The story begins with a playful sequence where Ujjwalan’s parents visit a prospective bride’s home, only to face snide remarks about Ujjwalan’s unemployed status and reputation as an amateur sleuth. Played by Dhyan Sreenivasan, the titular protagonist Ujjwalan is introduced as a quirky village detective who helps find missing pets and resolve petty thefts, all while running a crumbling library full of detective novels. While this setup is promising and has the feel of a village satire wrapped inside a murder mystery, the film struggles to maintain its narrative grip once the core mystery unfolds. Dhyan delivers one of his more committed performances here. Unlike his often disinterested screen presence in the recent outings, Dhyan seems to enjoy embodying Ujjwalan. As a skittish, overconfident detective who cannot step out at night and believes his modest deduction skills are indispensable, Dhyan leans into the comedy with a self-deprecating charm that suits the character.
Rony David Raj, as the bumbling Sub Inspector Sachin, provides much of the early comic relief, and his interactions are among the film’s highlights. The comedy, especially in the first act, is handled well, aided by lively performances from supporting actors like social media stars Ameen and Nihal, who pop in to land a few good laughs. Kottayam Nazeer, too, is effective in a crucial role as Ujjwalan’s father, whose childhood stories of a mythical monster known as kokachi have a lasting impact on his son. This localised folklore adds an interesting thematic layer. The plot thickens when a murder shatters the village’s reputation for peace. Ujjwalan, ever eager to help, is brought in by the clueless local cops, but his theories quickly unravel. Soon, a special investigation team lead by Inspector Shambhu Mahadev (Siju Wilson) arrives to take charge. Siju plays this role well, and gets his share of punchy dialogues and a nicely choreographed action scene. In many ways, his presence serves as a counterweight to Ujjwalan's bumbling energy and the contrast between the two is an interesting narrative choice, at least for a while.
But despite trying to blend suspense with humour, the serial killer angle feels disappointingly underwhelming. Indraneel and Rahul try hard to create intrigue around the killer’s identity, even giving the antagonist a backstory filled with trauma and twists. Yet nothing feels particularly novel. The structure, the clues, and even the eventual misdirections feel like elements we have seen far too often. Where Minnal Murali succeeded in making its antagonist compelling through clever writing and a strong emotional arc, Detective Ujjwalan falls short. The villain’s motivations are explained at length, but they lack the punch or originality needed to elevate the narrative. Rather than adding emotional weight, they come off as an attempt to give the film a sense of psychological depth it does not quite earn. The setting may be unique by bringing a genre story into a village backdrop, but the execution remains flat.
Visually, Detective Ujjwalan is pleasant to watch. The cinematography leans into retro aesthetics, with warm colours and soft-focus shots that give Plaachikkaavu a dreamy, almost comic book-like quality. The setting, which is somewhat reminiscent of the world we saw in Minnal Murali, is one of the film’s strengths. The background score by Rzee is another plus. It is energetic when it needs to be and adds a layer of tension during the darker sequences. In fact, the score often does more heavy lifting than the screenplay itself when it comes to creating the right mood. The songs, on the other hand, are unremarkable. As an extension of the Weekend Cinematic Universe, Detective Ujjwalan feels more like a detour than a key chapter. Apart from a passing reference, there is little to connect it directly to Minnal Murali. If Murali is the universe’s answer to the Flash, Ujjwalan is probably Batman, the brainy outsider with no superpowers, lurking around in the shadows with a flashlight. The idea of him being part of a larger team-up one day is amusing, and if that ever happens, he might just be the comic relief who accidentally saves the day with a half-cooked theory.
Overall, Detective Ujjwalan is a modest mystery that works in parts. It starts strong, has a likeable lead, and manages to entertain with its humour and setting. However, it falls short of creating real tension or emotional depth. An undercooked antagonist, predictable turns, and a lack of real suspense keep it from becoming the engaging whodunit it aspires to be. You can enjoy it for its light-hearted tone and effort to build a local hero universe, but don’t expect nail-biting thrills. It’s a decent weekend watch, especially if you're curious about where the universe goes next. Let us just hope the next instalment raises the stakes a bit more.