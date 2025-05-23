Detective Ujjwalan Movie Review: A modest whodunit that misses the killer punch

Rony David Raj, as the bumbling Sub Inspector Sachin, provides much of the early comic relief, and his interactions are among the film’s highlights. The comedy, especially in the first act, is handled well, aided by lively performances from supporting actors like social media stars Ameen and Nihal, who pop in to land a few good laughs. Kottayam Nazeer, too, is effective in a crucial role as Ujjwalan’s father, whose childhood stories of a mythical monster known as kokachi have a lasting impact on his son. This localised folklore adds an interesting thematic layer. The plot thickens when a murder shatters the village’s reputation for peace. Ujjwalan, ever eager to help, is brought in by the clueless local cops, but his theories quickly unravel. Soon, a special investigation team lead by Inspector Shambhu Mahadev (Siju Wilson) arrives to take charge. Siju plays this role well, and gets his share of punchy dialogues and a nicely choreographed action scene. In many ways, his presence serves as a counterweight to Ujjwalan's bumbling energy and the contrast between the two is an interesting narrative choice, at least for a while.

But despite trying to blend suspense with humour, the serial killer angle feels disappointingly underwhelming. Indraneel and Rahul try hard to create intrigue around the killer’s identity, even giving the antagonist a backstory filled with trauma and twists. Yet nothing feels particularly novel. The structure, the clues, and even the eventual misdirections feel like elements we have seen far too often. Where Minnal Murali succeeded in making its antagonist compelling through clever writing and a strong emotional arc, Detective Ujjwalan falls short. The villain’s motivations are explained at length, but they lack the punch or originality needed to elevate the narrative. Rather than adding emotional weight, they come off as an attempt to give the film a sense of psychological depth it does not quite earn. The setting may be unique by bringing a genre story into a village backdrop, but the execution remains flat.