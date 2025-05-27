Actor Unni Mukundan booked for alleged assault on former manager Vipin Kumar

KOCHI: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been booked in an alleged assault case following a complaint filed by his former professional manager, Vipin Kumar. The Infopark Police registered the case on Tuesday based on the complaint, which alleges that the actor physically assaulted Vipin and used abusive language after the manager praised another film on social media.

Vipin Kumar, who has worked as Unni Mukundan’s manager for the past six years, said the incident took place in the parking area of a DLF apartment complex in Kakkanad. “He asked me to come down to the parking area where he assaulted me after using cuss words,” Vipin told a regional TV channel.

Vipin also said that the altercation was triggered by his social media post in support of the film 'Narivetta', which stars actor Tovino Thomas. “He has been frustrated. After 'Marco', he has not received any good offers. Then, a movie which he had planned to direct got a setback after Gokulam Movies withdrew from producing the film,” he said.

Meanwhile, actor Unni Mukundan shared a detailed statement with Manorama Online stating that no physical harm was done during the confrontation and called the accusations completely baseless.

In his statement, Unni Mukundan admitted that he did break Vipin's sunglasses as he was furious during the confrontation. He claimed that the manager appeared nervous and avoided eye contact when asked to explain his actions. The 'Marco' actor said he requested Vipin to remove his sunglasses so they could talk directly. However, he insisted that there was no act of violence beyond this.

He added that people were present during the entire incident and that the area was under camera surveillance. He also said that Vipin apologised in front of Vishnu and that he ended their professional relationship on the spot.

Unni shared that he had asked Vipin to return access to his digital accounts and submit a written apology. He said, "He’s now in damage control mode, trying to cover up his mistakes by making childish accusations."

The actor has also dismissed rumours suggesting he had a problem with Tovino Thomas or the film 'Narivetta'. He called those claims "propaganda" aimed at damaging both his and the latter's reputations. Unni said he had personally called Tovino to clear the air and that their friendship remains unaffected.

He said, "I personally called Tovino and explained everything — he understood the situation. We’ve been friends since we entered the industry and share a strong bond. Tovino was someone who celebrated the success of 'Marco' with me. No false rumour can destroy that friendship."

Sajeev Kumar, the Station House Officer of Infopark Police Station, confirmed that a case has been registered against Unni Mukundan under multiple sections, including voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and obscene acts. He added that further investigation is underway and the actor will be summoned for a statement.