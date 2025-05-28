Althaf Salim-Anarkali Marikar's new film titled Innocent, first look out

Mandakini actors Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar's upcoming film, directed by debutant Satheesh Thanvi, has been titled Innocent. The makers also unveiled its first-look poster featuring Althaf, Anarkali, Joemon Jyothir and Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul in an event held at Kochi.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, Innocent is jointly scripted by Satheesh, Sarji Vijayan and Shihab Karunagappally, who has also penned the story. The film also features Azees Nedumangad and Anna Prasad in pivotal roles. It has Nikhil S Praveen cranking the camera, Riyas K Badhar handling the cuts and Jay Stellar composing the music.

Innocent is produced by M Sreeraj AKD under the banner of Elements Of Cinema, with Dixon Pothudas, Najumudeen and directors Ajai Vasudev and G Marthandan serving as executive producers. The film's shoot is currently progressing across locations in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.