Althaf Salim-Anarkali Marikar's new film titled Innocent, first look out

Mandakini actors Althaf Salim and Anarkali Marikar's upcoming film, directed by debutant Satheesh Thanvi, has been titled Innocent. The makers also unveiled its first-look poster featuring Althaf, Anarkali, Joemon Jyothir and Tanzanian social media influencer Kili Paul in an event held at Kochi.
Billed as a comedy entertainer, Innocent is jointly scripted by Satheesh, Sarji Vijayan and Shihab Karunagappally, who has also penned the story. The film also features Azees Nedumangad and Anna Prasad in pivotal roles. It has Nikhil S Praveen cranking the camera, Riyas K Badhar handling the cuts and Jay Stellar composing the music.
Innocent is produced by M Sreeraj AKD under the banner of Elements Of Cinema, with Dixon Pothudas, Najumudeen and directors Ajai Vasudev and G Marthandan serving as executive producers. The film's shoot is currently progressing across locations in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.
Althaf's upcoming slate also includes Anas Kadalundi's Manmadhan. Meanwhile, the actor-director is gearing up for the release of his sophomore directorial venture Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. The film, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4 as an Onam release.
On the other hand, Anarkali also has the zombie film Vala, which reunites her with Gaganachari makers and actors, in the pipeline.