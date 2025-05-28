Naslen in line to star in Althaf Salim's planned next directorial

Actor-filmmaker Althaf Salim, currently busy with post-production for his second directorial venture Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira (OKCK), has revealed plans for his next project in a recent interview. Featuring Premalu actor Naslen in the lead, he intends to direct a crime comedy, which is described as a murder mystery.

OKCK, which stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead, is set to hit theatres on September 4 during Onam. The upcoming film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, alongside Kota Factory actor Revathi Pillai in a pivotal role. It also stars Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Lal and Anuraj OB, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Babu Antony, Johny Antony, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Vineeth Vasudevan, and Saafboi in supporting roles.

On the technical front, OKCK has cinematography by Jinto George, editing by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, production design by Ashwini Kale and music direction by Justin Varghese. The film is backed by Ashiq Usman under his namesake banner.