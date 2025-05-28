Ranjith Sajeev's United Kingdom of Kerala gets a new release date

The release of United Kingdom of Kerala (UKOK), featuring Ranjith Sajeev in the lead, has been rescheduled to June 20, the makers announced on Tuesday. The announcement comes after the film’s earlier postponements, first from its original release date of April 17 and later from May 23. In a recent statement, the film's writer-director Arun Vaiga cited technical issues as the reason for the delays.

Billed as a family entertainer, UKOK also stars Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, Indrans, Manoj K Jayan, Sangeetha, Sarangi Shyam, and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren. The film’s cinematography is by Sinoj P Ayyappan, with music by Premam-fame Rajesh Murugesan. Director Arun also serves as the editor. It is produced by Anne, Sajeev, and Alex under the banners Fragrant Nature Film Creations and Pooyappally Films.