Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran's JSK gets release date

The makers of JSK, starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, announced on Wednesday that the film will be released worldwide on June 20. JSK, an abbreviation for Janaki v/s State of Kerala, is a courtroom drama with Suresh Gopi playing an advocate and Anupama as his client. It is written and directed by Pravin Narayanan, who previously helmed the 2018 film Ankarajyathe Jimmanmar.

JSK also features Suresh Gopi’s younger son, Madhav Suresh, along with Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Kottayam Ramesh, and Shoby Thilakan. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Renadive, editing by Samjith Mohamed and music composed by Ghibran. It is produced by J Phanindra Kumar under the banner of Cosmos Entertainments, with Sethuraman Nair Kankol serving as the co-producer.