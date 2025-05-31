Malayalam film Victoria selected for Shanghai International Film Festival

Victoria marks the directorial debut of Sivaranjini. Her maiden feature is produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation after receiving the Women Empowerment Grant from the Kerala State Government. The film premiered at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala last year, where it won the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Victoria, a young beautician in a suburban beauty parlour, decides to elope with her Hindu boyfriend after a fierce clash with her conservative Catholic parents. Amidst the turmoil, a neighbour asks her to temporarily house an offering rooster destined for a festival at St. George church inside the parlour. Juggling the rooster's antics, unexpected clients, and her boyfriend's uncertainty, Victoria grapples with conflicting emotions leading to a day of intense personal and spiritual revelations." The film stars Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Jolly Chirayath, Steeja Mary, Darsana Vikas, Jeena Rajeev, and Remadevi.

Meanwhile, the 27th SIFF is scheduled to be held from June 13-22. Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao, best known for her helming Dhobi Ghat and Laapata Ladies, is also part of the jury for the Main Competition section at the festival. She is part of the panel led by Oscar-winning Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore.