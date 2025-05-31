Moonwalk Movie Review: An uplifting dance of dreams, friendship and identity
Moonwalk(3.5 / 5)
You know that feeling when you watch someone glide across a stage and for a split second, you forget gravity exists? That was the magic of Michael Jackson. His iconic moves were not just dance steps, they were bold declarations of creativity, resilience, and sheer cool. Vinod AK's Moonwalk taps into that very essence. Instead of grand stages and big spotlights, this film celebrates the raw energy of dance, the friendships it forges, and the quiet rebellions it inspires. The film does not follow the typical rise-from-obscurity story. Set in the late 80s and early 90s, it opens with a glimpse of a successful dance troupe before taking us back to their humble beginnings as a group of teenagers in Trivandrum. This framing invites us to wonder, how these ordinary boys move to such extraordinary rhythms. Right from the start, it hooks you with a grainy, old-school vibe, introducing a crew that boldly declares they are here to “dance dangerously.”
Director: Vinod AK
Cast: Anunath, Sujith Prabhakar, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth Babu, Sibi Kuttappan, Manoj Moses, Prem Shanker S, Srikanth Murali, Nainita Maria, Sanjana Doss, Meenakshi Raveendran, Veenah Naair
Moonwalk immerses us in the everyday lives of Jake (Anunath), Arun (Sujith Prabhakar), Varun (Rishi Kainikkara), Shibu (Siddharth Babu), Sura (Sibi Kuttappan), Shaji (Manoj Moses), and Sudeep (Prem Shanker S). These boys do not have fancy dance studios or choreographers, they are driven by passion, watching foreign dance videos, mimicking moves, fumbling through pop and lock steps, and learning from their mistakes. Jake is the anchor of the group, the natural leader who holds this pack together. He comes from a relatively wealthy family where his father is a househusband and his mother works abroad. Jake is expected to prepare for entrance exams, but he chooses to answer the call of his passion. Sura’s life is quite different. He comes from an underprivileged family and lives with his grandmother and two sisters. Though he is roughly the same age as the others, Sura has to juggle work alongside his dreams.
A key moment unfolds at a local festival, where the group watches a slick breakdance crew called Zoom Boys. Later, midway through the film, a spirited conversation breaks out among our protagonists, the Moonwalkers. One boy asks, pointing to Zoom Boys' perfect timing and precision, "Nee avanmaarde dance kandittundo? Cheyyuvaanenkil avanmaare pole cheyyanam." To this, another member fires back, "Cheyyuvaanenkil avanmaare pole alla, athinappuram cheyyanam!" This exchange perfectly captures their fierce determination to rise above imitation and carve their own unique style. The film also explores the everyday realities and challenges the boys face. Family expectations and societal pressures test their resolve. Jake’s family life, for instance, brings in tensions that many young dreamers can relate to, balancing passion with responsibility. At Sura’s home, a lighthearted but telling moment captures family dynamics, with a grandmother giving Sura more fish than his sister, sparking playful sibling banter. This scene is a nod to a similar family moment in Angamaly Diaries, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, who has presented Moonwalk.
As the troupe prepares for a competition, nerves and doubts creep in. Sudheep admits, "Stage il keraan cheriyoru pediyede." Another friend quickly reassures him, reminding everyone they came this far because of him. His friend then declares with conviction, "Nammalu malsarikkaan vannathallada, njerikkaan vannathaa!" This captures the spirit of the film perfectly since it is not just about winning but about owning the moment with passion and confidence. Moonwalk takes its time to gently build its world, including friendships, family struggles and tentative romances, with an honesty that avoids melodrama. A notable scene has the boys crashing a function, only to face mockery and a sudden brawl, shaking their youthful innocence but also deepening their bond. This incident leads to confrontations with authority, grounding the film in social realities where youthful dreams often clash with societal expectations. Adding another layer is Frida (Sanjana), an outsider with a cosmopolitan air who befriends Jake. Their evolving friendship and subtle romance provide a bittersweet subplot, mixing love with the harsh realities of cultural boundaries. A standout scene involves a scooter breakdown near the beach, turning into a quiet but powerful moment of shared defiance and connection, metaphorically underscoring their willingness to overcome obstacles together.
Vinod AK’s direction, particularly in the latter hour, is assured and compelling. Capturing the spirit of the late 80s without descending into mere nostalgia, he balances humour, emotion and social commentary with a deft hand. He also extracts remarkable performances from a mostly newcomer cast. While Moonwalk is not quite that landmark film, it certainly announces a confident new voice in Malayalam cinema. The screenplay, co-written by Vinod, Mathew Varghis, and Sunil Gopalakrishnan, takes a familiar underdog narrative but fills it with sincerity and warmth. The familiar beats, including clashes with authority, family pressures, and the struggle for recognition, are handled with genuine heart. The camaraderie feels real, and the dance sequences are not just performances but expressions of identity and belonging. The film’s pacing matches its theme. It does not rush to dazzle but takes time to build up the story, much like a dance routine easing into its most electrifying moves.
And speaking of the big moves, Moonwalk’s final act delivers. When the Moonwalkers finally get their moment to shine on stage, it is pure exhilaration. A thrilling payoff that offers an exuberant celebration of friendship, passion, identity, and triumph. Sreejit P Dazzlers’ choreography reflects this journey, evolving from tentative steps to confident, sharp steps. Technically, the film impresses. Sabu Mohan’s art direction and Ansar Shah’s cinematography vividly evoke the late 80s Kerala landscape, from dusty streets to hand-painted signboards and vintage fashion. Prashant Pillai’s music skillfully blends retro beats and soulful melodies, weaving through the narrative like a steady heartbeat. The editing by Deepu Joseph and Kiran Das keeps the tempo just right, never rushing or dragging, though the character establishment, while earnest, might feel a bit heavy-handed after a point during the first hour.
What ultimately makes Moonwalk special is its heart. It is less about grand spectacle and more about the quiet courage to dance against the odds, to find your own rhythm in a world that may not always understand you. The bond between the boys, their dreams and their struggles all come together in a story that celebrates the joy of movement, friendship and self-expression. If you want a film that not only shows dance but makes you feel it, to move with it and to live it, this is worth your time. It is more than a dance film, it is an uplifting tribute to anyone who has dared to step into the spotlight, even when the world tells them not to, and dance anyway.