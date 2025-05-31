Ten years of 'Premam': Why this movie was a trendsetter

Premam hit the screens on Friday, May 29, 2015.

Directed by Alphonse Puthren, it was not only a box office success — it was a cinematic magic. A memory that refuses to fade, even nearly a decade later. After all, Alphonse and Nivin had already created a buzz with Neram.

Premam wasn’t just one love story it was three. What it truly captured were the many shades of youth: the awkwardness, the crushes, the heartbreaks, re-awakenings, and the kind of love that endures quietly in the end.

“The fundamental nature of love remains the same, but our way of thinking changes,” reflects film critic Subash Babu.

“That old-age romance where a boy goes behind a girl on a cycle convincing her to say yes will not be accepted by the audience anymore. Today, the character of George might be seen as a stalker,” he noted.

Yet, back then, George was a phenomenon.

As for the songs, the Aluva Puzha number echoed across bus stops and late-night drives in those days. So as well, Malare... Rockankuthu wasn’t just performed it was danced at every college fest, every wedding sangeet and every cultural event.