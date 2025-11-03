55th Kerala State Film Awards: Victorious Voices

We have been travelling with Paradise ever since its release in Busan, and it finally feels great to win a few awards here. There have been past instances when I was on the final list, only to lose out. This time around, I was hesitantly following the news, but just before my name was about to be mentioned, the electricity went off. It was only when Roshan (Mathew) called that I knew I had won. State awards have maintained great integrity even after all these years, so this acknowledgement means a lot. I'd like to dedicate the win to my team, the people of Sri Lanka, and my family, who have constantly supported me.