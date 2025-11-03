55th Kerala State Film Awards: Victorious Voices

The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on Monday. Veteran actor Mammootty earned his seventh Best Actor (Male) honour for his haunting portrayal of Kodumon Potti/Chathan in Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza was named Best Actor (Female) for her striking performance in Feminichi Fathima as the titular protagonist. Chidambaram’s Manjummel Boys swept the awards, capping off a remarkable haul of ten awards for the film.
We spoke to some of the major winners about their triumphs and what the recognition means to them.
I wasn’t even sure I’d be considered. But when I saw reports that my performance had made it to the final list, it felt truly gratifying, and I couldn’t help but wish for a win. It feels like a miracle to have won alongside a legend like Mammookka. I dedicate this award to my family and to the entire cast and crew of the film. Though I’ve received a few awards for the film, the State Award feels particularly special; it’s something every actor looks forward to.
I'm absolutely thrilled that my very first film has won three awards — Best Actor (Female), Best Second Film, and Best Debutant Director. It all began at the IFFK, and this recognition feels like coming full circle. Although I didn’t expect it, I secretly hoped my film would be recognised in this way. I see this as a source of inspiration to keep creating meaningful cinema and to push myself even further.
I feel overwhelmed and humbled at the same time. At the time of release, people rated it as an award-worthy performance, which was pleasing, but I didn't think a lot about it. Awards are a recognition for quality work, and now it's up to me to maintain it. This is for my parents.
I’m still a bit in shock. I’m so happy that both the character and the film have received this kind of recognition. Many women have told me how deeply they related to the character, which means a lot to me.
Although I didn't expect it, getting recognition from the government is hugely motivating. It was only two days ago that I even learnt that the film had been submitted for the State awards. In the past few years, mainstream entertainers have been encouraged with awards, and I’m glad that Premalu also won one. The sequel will hopefully happen, but not immediately. We are planning to start our next film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju), in December.
We have been travelling with Paradise ever since its release in Busan, and it finally feels great to win a few awards here. There have been past instances when I was on the final list, only to lose out. This time around, I was hesitantly following the news, but just before my name was about to be mentioned, the electricity went off. It was only when Roshan (Mathew) called that I knew I had won. State awards have maintained great integrity even after all these years, so this acknowledgement means a lot. I'd like to dedicate the win to my team, the people of Sri Lanka, and my family, who have constantly supported me.
I feel like I'm on cloud nine. This is my second State award, but winning for Bougainvillea is more special as it's my comeback film after a long gap. It has won awards in multiple categories, and I'd like to believe it is a recognition for the entire team, and not just individuals. I'm personally grateful to many, including my husband, son, extended family, and even the staff at my house, who helped me concentrate on my work. I'm not sure when I'll be doing another film, so I will hold on to this dearly.
Awards have never been my priroity, but since Manjummel Boys wasn't an easy film to execute, I take this as a deserving recognition for my team. I'm now being approached for more challenging projects, and as always, my only focus is on working sincerely.
It was my parents who informed me about the award, and they couldn't be any prouder. I'm very passionate about music and have tried to deliver my best every time. For Bramayugam, Rahul (Sadasivan) ettan gave me complete freedom, which encouraged me not to look for references and instead create an entirely fresh soundscape. Glad it's being recognised.
It's great that this award comes at a time when congratulatory messages are pouring in for Lokah. I'm enjoying being a voice artist, but I'm not keen on doing just that. I'm ready and grateful to accept whatever comes my way. This award feels satisfying because I didn't dub for a stereotypical role. It's an evil witch character, for which I tried to bring in some masculine features. Though Mohanlal directed the film, my interactions were only with TK Rajeev Kumar sir.
I honestly can’t put this feeling into words. It feels like a well-earned pat on the back and a gentle push forward, especially since I’ve been doing this for many years now. Recently, I had a wonderful run with 'Queen of the Night' (Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra), and now receiving a State Award for a Malayalam lullaby feels incredible. This recognition feels like a reminder that versatility truly matters. I hope it also encourages more women and girls to believe that the sky's the limit, to keep pushing themselves, and to never let anyone tell them they can only do one thing.
Adapting Ruthinte Lokam into feature format wasn't easy. Novels are relatively easier, where we can write whatever we want, including a character's thoughts or inner journey. Translating that to a cinematic format is challenging, but I'm blessed to have collaborated with someone like Amal Neerad. With all his experience, he would show me how to get things done without complicating.