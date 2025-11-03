Vaazha II launched

Vaazha II, the sequel to the hit 2024 film, was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi on Tuesday. It is directed by debutant Savin SA and scripted by Vipin Das, who also penned the previous film. It brings back popular social media talents Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak, who were part of Vaazha as well. This time, the makers have added a few other popular content creators like Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, and Sabir S to the cast. Veterans Sudheesh, Vijay Babu, and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren also star in the film.
Vaazha II is produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, P B Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Studios. The film has cinematography by Akhil Lailasuran, music by Ankit Menon, and editing by Kannan. The makers are planning to begin shooting on April 10.
Vaazha, directed by Anand Menen, was a coming-of-age drama about a bunch of boys and their relationships with their fathers. The makers are yet to reveal plot details regarding the sequel. It is also not known if Vaazha's lead actors—Joemon Jyothir, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Saaf, and Anuraj OB, will be returning for the new film.