Vaazha II launched

Vaazha II, the sequel to the hit 2024 film, was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony in Kochi on Tuesday. It is directed by debutant Savin SA and scripted by Vipin Das, who also penned the previous film. It brings back popular social media talents Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak, who were part of Vaazha as well. This time, the makers have added a few other popular content creators like Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, and Sabir S to the cast. Veterans Sudheesh, Vijay Babu, and filmmaker Alphonse Puthren also star in the film.