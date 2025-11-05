Jibin Gopinath: I hope my Kalamkaval role gets the same recognition as Dies Irae

Jibin Gopinath, a policeman-turned-actor, is currently in the spotlight following his breakout role as Madhu in Dies Irae, Rahul Sadasivan and Pranav Mohanlal’s haunting psychological horror that continues to draw packed houses. His journey from the Kerala Police to the film industry has been far from ordinary.
Jibin’s fascination with cinema began in the early 1990s, and despite many detours, the dream stayed alive. After years of balancing his police duties with small appearances, his appearance in a popular ad film with Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha brought him attention, leading to roles in acclaimed titles like Minnal Murali, 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, Falimy, Vaazha and Kishkindha Kaandam. Now on a long leave from the force, he looks forward to two much-awaited releases later this year, Mammootty-Vinayakan’s Kalamkaval and Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba, which also features a cameo by Mohanlal.
As he takes in the appreciation coming his way like never before, Jibin reflects on Dies Irae, working with Rahul, bonding with Pranav, his experience with Mammootty, and the promising projects that lie ahead.
Excerpts:
How did you come to be cast in the role of Madhu?
Rahul Sadasivan's chief associate, Din Nath Puthenchery, sent him a reel of one of my interviews. Rahul reached out soon after, and we met in person for about half an hour. It was another two months before he officially confirmed my role in the film.
Did you have to go through an audition after meeting Rahul?
There wasn’t an audition as such. After the shoot, I asked Rahul why I wasn’t auditioned for such an important role. He smiled and said, “I did audition you.” When I looked confused, he explained that our first meeting, where we just talked casually, was my audition. He had observed how I spoke, moved, and reacted, and he realised then and there that I was right for Madhu.
What sort of brief did Rahul give you about Madhu’s character before the shoot began?
Initially, he told me that Madhu is a contractor who remains unmarried and lives with his mother in an old house. Rahul also mentioned that Madhu always bears a look of weariness and wretchedness, shaped by his lonely life and the long hours he spends working outdoors on construction sites. He later shared more about the character’s finer traits and background.
Is Rahul’s screenplay equally detailed when it comes to the characters’ arcs and traits?
Yes, it’s written so clearly that you hardly need to ask questions. When I first read it, I wasn’t sure where the horror element was or how Rahul had visualised it. After giving me the script, he instructed me not to come with any preconceived notions but to approach it naturally after reading it. He uses his actors as instruments in the best possible way, almost as if he were holding a remote control and guiding them to perform exactly as he envisions.
Apart from the obvious connection to one of Rahul’s earlier films in the end, there’s also a hint about Madhu’s possible lineage linking to another of his works. Did Rahul mention that “shared universe” aspect to you early on?
Nothing at all. The obvious connection or the universe thing wasn’t mentioned explicitly in the script. It was written that a character named George comes to meet Madhu and talks about a mother and son. The link to another film isn’t stated either, but there are visual hints, especially in the shot featuring the photos of Madhu’s ancestors, and when his mother speaks about his inherited ability.
Pranav is known for his off-screen persona as a wanderer, someone who largely stays out of the public eye. What was it like working with him on set?
He’s a wonderful person who never behaves like someone special. Though people assume he’s hard to approach, he’s warm, grounded, and easy to connect with. We met on the first day of the shoot and bonded on the second, which helped us perform naturally and create a genuine rhythm in every scene. Just as I got my first major break working with Mammookka’s son Dulquer in an ad, my turning point film has come alongside Lalettan’s son Pranav, which I see as a beautiful coincidence and a blessing.
Your next film is Kalamkaval alongside Mammootty and Vinayakan, and it's releasing later this month…
Kalamkaval was filmed before Dies Irae, and I play a prominent role in it. A few days before the shoot, I got a call from Mammootty Kampany asking if I could commit to the project for over a month, and I didn't have to think twice before agreeing. At the time, I didn’t realise how significant the role would be. I eventually learned that Mammookka himself had suggested my name after our brief collaboration in Kannur Squad. Working closely with him for a long period this time was a real privilege, and I hope this role earns similar recognition to what I received for Dies Irae.
You were also seen celebrating Mammootty’s state award win for Rahul’s Bramayugam with him. Did he mention Dies Irae during that time?
I went to meet him on the day the awards were announced to share my happiness. As soon as I arrived, he came straight up to me. Before I could even congratulate him, he said, “Congratulations!” I was taken aback and didn’t understand why at first. Then he smiled and said, “I hear your film is a big success and you’re getting noticed. I haven’t seen it yet, but I will soon.” His warmth and the fact that he genuinely wished the best for us meant a lot to me. I was a little overwhelmed that I didn’t even know what to say in return.
What can you say about Bha Bha Ba and your other upcoming projects?
Bha Bha Ba is going to be a full-on entertainer with a vibrant, festive mood. With Dileep ettan and Lalettan coming together, we’re expecting it to be a real treat for audiences. I’ve also played an important role in Midhun Manuel Thomas’ upcoming web series Anali for JioHotstar. Fortunately, after working with Pranav, I’ll now be acting alongside his sister Vismaya in her debut film Thudakkam, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, which I’m really looking forward to.