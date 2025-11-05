Antony Varghese-Keerthy Suresh film titled Thottam

Thottam, which marks Antony and Keerthy's first film together, is an action-adventure drama. Planned as a pan-India project, the film has music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, best known for his work in Arjun Reddy and Animal. George C Williams, who shot the Tamil films Kaththi and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Edits will be handled by Chaman Chakko of RDX and Lokah fame. This action-heavy film will have stunts choreographed by Muhammad Irfan, who has worked on Hollywood films such as The Shadow Strays, Headshot, and The Night Comes For Us.