Antony Varghese-Keerthy Suresh film titled Thottam

Antony Varghese and Keerthy Suresh's recently announced film has been titled Thottam. The title was announced on Wednesday with an animated teaser. The film is written and directed by Rishi Sivakumar, who previously helmed the Kunchacko Boban-starrer Valliyum Thetti Pulliyum Thetti. Rishi has collaborated with popular lyricist Manu Manjith for the dialogues.
Thottam, which marks Antony and Keerthy's first film together, is an action-adventure drama. Planned as a pan-India project, the film has music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, best known for his work in Arjun Reddy and Animal. George C Williams, who shot the Tamil films Kaththi and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Edits will be handled by Chaman Chakko of RDX and Lokah fame. This action-heavy film will have stunts choreographed by Muhammad Irfan, who has worked on Hollywood films such as The Shadow Strays, Headshot, and The Night Comes For Us.
Monu Pazhedath, A V Anoop, Novel Vindhyan, and Simmy Rajeevan produce Thottam under the banners of AVA Productions, First Page Entertainment, and Maargaa Entertainers. The makers plan to start filming early next year.
Keerthy’s upcoming films include J K Chandru’s Revolver Rita and Ganesh Raj’s Kannivedi in Tamil and the Telugu film Rowdy Janardhan, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.
Antony, meanwhile, is working on debutant Paul George's Kattalan, a big-scale actioner set against the backdrop of ivory smuggling. He is also part of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer I’m Game, which reunites him with RDX director Nahas Hidhayath.