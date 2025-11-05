Prithviraj's Vilaayath Budha gets release date

The story revolves around a power struggle between Bhaskaran Master, portrayed by Shammy Thilakan, and his former protege Double Mohanan, played by Prithviraj, over the ownership of a sandalwood tree. Though the film's shooting began in October 2022, it faced multiple setbacks, including Prithviraj’s on-set injury, which kept him away from action for months. The film is produced by Sadnip Senan's Urvashi Theatres in association with AV Anoop's AVA Productions.