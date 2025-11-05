Prithviraj's Vilaayath Budha gets release date

After several delays, Prithviraj's Vilaayath Budha will finally hit screens on November 21. Directed by Jayan Nambiar, the film is an adaptation of GR Indugopan's novel of the same name. The novelist himself has scripted the film along with Rajesh Pinnadan.
The story revolves around a power struggle between Bhaskaran Master, portrayed by Shammy Thilakan, and his former protege Double Mohanan, played by Prithviraj, over the ownership of a sandalwood tree. Though the film's shooting began in October 2022, it faced multiple setbacks, including Prithviraj’s on-set injury, which kept him away from action for months. The film is produced by Sadnip Senan's Urvashi Theatres in association with AV Anoop's AVA Productions.
Vilaayath Budha also stars Priyamvada Krishnan, Anu Mohan, Kottayam Ramesh, and Teejay Arunasalam. It has cinematography jointly handled by Kantara-fame Arvind Kashyap and Renadive, music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Sreejith Sarang, and production design by Banglan.
Prithviraj's upcoming slate in Malayalam also includes Vysakh's Khalifa, Nissam Basheer's i, Nobody, Vipin Das' Santhosh Trophy, Tharun Moorthy's Operation Cambodia, and newcomer S Mahesh's Kaaliyan. In Hindi, he is working on Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Aadujeevitham actor is also part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, also starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.