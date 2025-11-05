Sangeeth Prathap-Sharaf U Dheen's Medical Miracle starts rolling

Medical Miracle, a new film headlined by Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen, was launched on Wednesday with a pooja and switch-on ceremony in Kochi. The film is directed by Shyamin Gireesh and scripted by Nileen Sandra. The writer-director duo has also previously collaborated on Samarthya Shastram, a Karikku-backed mini-series that premiered on YouTube. Nileen has also played notable roles in films like 2018: Everyone is a Hero and Officer on Duty.
Sangeeth, in his social media post, defined Medical Miracle as a tale of hope, science, and humanity. It features his Premalu co-star Akhila Bhargavan as the female lead. The cast also includes Kottayam Nazeer, Anand Manmadhan, Kiran Peethambaran, Sreelakshmi, and Parvathy R Krishna. The film has Chaman Chakko as its editor, music by Mujeeb Majeed, and cinematography by Akhil Xavier. Dr Paul Varghese and Sujith J Nair are producing it under their respective banners, Dr Paul's Entertainment and Dream Big Films.
Sangeeth, also a State-award-winning editor, was most recently seen in Hridayapoorvam, alongside Mohanlal. He will also be headlining Thanneer Mathan Dinangal writer Dinoy Paulose's directorial debut, which has Mamitha Baiju as the female lead.
Sharaf's last release was The Pet Detective, which is also his maiden commercial production. He also has Madhuvidhu, a family entertainer, and a film with debutant Vijish Jose in the lineup.