Sangeeth Prathap-Sharaf U Dheen's Medical Miracle starts rolling

Medical Miracle, a new film headlined by Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen, was launched on Wednesday with a pooja and switch-on ceremony in Kochi. The film is directed by Shyamin Gireesh and scripted by Nileen Sandra. The writer-director duo has also previously collaborated on Samarthya Shastram, a Karikku-backed mini-series that premiered on YouTube. Nileen has also played notable roles in films like 2018: Everyone is a Hero and Officer on Duty.