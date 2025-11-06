Director Satheesh Thanvi: Innocent's highlight is Althaf Salim-Joemon Jyothir combo

The film also reunites Althaf with Anarkali Marikar after Mandakini. “In Mandakini, the focus was on the female lead. Here, the story is centred entirely on Althaf’s character. Anarkali plays someone who becomes part of Vinod’s journey,” he explains. “Their chemistry is there, of course, but the real highlight is the pairing of Althaf and Jomon. Their on-screen rapport truly stands out, and much of the story unfolds through their dynamic.” Having worked extensively in television, Satheesh’s sensibilities are naturally shaped by the sitcoms he and his writing partners have been part of. “We’ve spent years crafting stories rooted in everyday humour and relatable situations,” he says. “That experience helped me find the right balance of satire and emotion in Innocent. The characters are grounded, the humour comes from life itself, and you can definitely feel those influences throughout the film.”