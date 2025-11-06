Director Satheesh Thanvi: Innocent's highlight is Althaf Salim-Joemon Jyothir combo

Just ahead of the release of his debut feature Innocent, filmmaker Satheesh Thanvi, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, sits with quiet excitement. After nearly seven years of writing, waiting, and watching projects fall through, his first film is finally ready to meet its audience. Headlined by Althaf Salim and set to hit theatres this Friday, Innocent marks a turning point for Satheesh, who honed his skills in television before stepping into cinema, especially through helming episodes of the highly popular Malayalam sitcom Uppum Mulakum.“Since I come from a television background, I’ve made Innocent keeping families in mind,” Satheesh says. “Essentially, it’s a family comedy.”
At its heart lies Vinod, a government employee in a town planning office, played by Althaf. The film revolves around his everyday life. “It explores various aspects of his world, his family, friends, and the people around him,” Satheesh explains, adding, “Joemon (Jyothir) plays one of his relatives.” The title Innocent carries both simplicity and meaning. “Initially, we had a different title in mind,” he recalls. “But that would have revealed too much of the story. We eventually settled on Innocent because it revolves around Vinod, a man with OCD who values order and discipline, essentially a nishkalankan or pure-hearted person. When we translated that trait into English, Innocent just felt right.” The name, he adds, also carries a cultural resonance. “It’s a word Malayali audiences instantly recognise and connect with, thanks to the beloved actor Innocent.”
The journey to Innocent began long before the cameras rolled. “When I moved to Kochi for work in television, I began writing film scripts and meeting people in the industry. Some projects didn’t take off, and some came close but fell through,” Satheesh says. Things took a positive turn when he met Marimayam (sitcom) co-writer Shihab Karunagappally through actor Riyas Narmakala. “I liked Shihab’s story immediately. We worked on it together, and when we narrated it to Althaf, he loved it. That’s how Innocent took shape.” From the outset, Althaf was their first choice to play Vinod. “We didn’t need a star doing stunts. We needed someone genuine, natural, and relatable,” Satheesh affirms.
The film also reunites Althaf with Anarkali Marikar after Mandakini. “In Mandakini, the focus was on the female lead. Here, the story is centred entirely on Althaf’s character. Anarkali plays someone who becomes part of Vinod’s journey,” he explains. “Their chemistry is there, of course, but the real highlight is the pairing of Althaf and Jomon. Their on-screen rapport truly stands out, and much of the story unfolds through their dynamic.” Having worked extensively in television, Satheesh’s sensibilities are naturally shaped by the sitcoms he and his writing partners have been part of. “We’ve spent years crafting stories rooted in everyday humour and relatable situations,” he says. “That experience helped me find the right balance of satire and emotion in Innocent. The characters are grounded, the humour comes from life itself, and you can definitely feel those influences throughout the film.”
One of the film’s more distinctive casting choices is the inclusion of Tanzanian YouTuber Kili Paul, best known for lip-syncing to popular Indian songs. “When scripting, I initially wanted to feature an influencer,” Satheesh explains. “I’m a big fan of Kili Paul’s reels and follow him regularly. Through RJ Mithun Ramesh, who also appears in the film, I was able to contact him. Bringing him to India was quite an adventure, but with help from our Indian Ambassador in Tanzania, we made it happen. He stayed with us for ten days, shot a song, and had a great time. His presence brought a lot of buzz to the film.” Though Innocent is positioned as a family comedy, Satheesh hints that it carries an undercurrent of social messaging. “We’re not revealing that just yet,” he says with a smile. “But social media plays a significant part in the story. It looks at how it influences people’s lives and relationships, so including influencers like Kili Paul made perfect sense.”
A graduate of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesh began his creative journey in mimicry and theatre before moving into television production. “I started at Asianet as an assistant producer, that’s where I really learned the ropes,” he recalls. “Later, I worked with almost every major Malayalam channel, spending the most time at Flowers, where I directed Uppum Mulakum.” He fondly recalls directing the hugely popular 90-minute special Lachunte Kalyanam for that sitcom in a single day. “It was like making a mini film. Nobody had attempted something like that before in Malayalam television, in such a short time span, and it became one of the top-rated episodes of Uppum Mulakum. That experience gave me the confidence to attempt something ambitious for Innocent, too, like shooting in heavily crowded real locations,” he says.
Now, with Innocent hitting screens, Satheesh’s hope is simple and sincere. “Just come with an open mind,” he says. “Bring your family along and enjoy a light-hearted, family-friendly film that keeps you engaged throughout.”