Althaf Salim's next begins

Althaf Salim's new film as a lead actor was launched on Thursday with a pooja ceremony. The film is written and directed by Yatheendran, a former assistant to veteran filmmaker Kamal and a real-life policeman. Maqtro Motion Pictures is producing the film in association with Kavilamma Productions.
Krishnapriya plays the female lead in the yet-to-be-titled film, which also features around 150 newcomer actors picked through auditions. Along with them, the cast includes familiar names like Ashokan, Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Anand Manmadhan, Vineeth Viswam, Praveena, Muthumani, and Abin Bino. It has cinematography by Arjun Accot, music by Prince George, and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.
Meanwhile, Althaf's new film Innocent is hitting screens on Friday. Directed by debutant Satheesh Thanvi, the comedy entertainer reunites Althaf with Anarkali Marikar after last year’s Mandakini. The film also marks the Malayalam debut of Tanzanian social media personality Kili Paul.
Althaf's upcoming slate includes Manmadhan, directed by Anas Kadalundi, and Niyas Muhammed's Pluto, a science-fiction comedy, also starring Neeraj Madhav. Althaf also plays a minor role in the upcoming Nivin Pauly-Akhil Sathyan film Sarvam Maya.