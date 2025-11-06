Althaf Salim's next begins

Krishnapriya plays the female lead in the yet-to-be-titled film, which also features around 150 newcomer actors picked through auditions. Along with them, the cast includes familiar names like Ashokan, Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Anand Manmadhan, Vineeth Viswam, Praveena, Muthumani, and Abin Bino. It has cinematography by Arjun Accot, music by Prince George, and editing by Akash Joseph Varghese.